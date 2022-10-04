ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death sentenced to 3 years probation

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Karlie Phelps was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her young child. On Thursday morning, Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy McCarthy sentenced her to 36 months of probation. She was initially sentenced to 216 months in prison, but Phelps’ request for dispositional departure was granted.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death avoids jail time

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee woman whose toddler was killed in an arson fire while she was out buying drugs may avoid prison time due to a surprising sentence from a judge. Karlie Phelps pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her 17-month-old son.
SHAWNEE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Paola man sentenced to more than 5 years for indecent liberties and aggravated battery

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola man was sentenced to more than five years for crimes stemming from a July 2019 arrest by the Lansing Police Department. Benjamin Allen, a 28-year-old from Paola, was arrested July 30, 2019, after being seen with a minor female at a park in Lansing, Kansas. Allen was sentenced Friday to 64 months for the crime of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Aggravated Battery.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

KCFD ‘shocked’ at shooting death of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has identified one of their firefighters, killed while off-duty in a shooting. Anthony “Tony” Santi had been with the department since 2011. He was 41 years old. “With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Federal Prosecutors#Violent Crime#Diemel S Livestock#Cass County Circuit Court
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
KCTV 5

Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy