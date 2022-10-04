Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death sentenced to 3 years probation
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Karlie Phelps was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her young child. On Thursday morning, Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy McCarthy sentenced her to 36 months of probation. She was initially sentenced to 216 months in prison, but Phelps’ request for dispositional departure was granted.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man whose firearm was used to shoot and kill an off-duty firefighter has been charged in federal court. A statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office indicated Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KCTV 5
Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death avoids jail time
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee woman whose toddler was killed in an arson fire while she was out buying drugs may avoid prison time due to a surprising sentence from a judge. Karlie Phelps pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her 17-month-old son.
KCTV 5
Trial date set for mother whose toddler son was found dead, had drugs in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City charged in connection with the death of her son has had her trial date set. Michaela Chism, accused of first-degree child endangerment (involving drugs), will appear before jury trial Dec. 19. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police...
KCTV 5
Paola man sentenced to more than 5 years for indecent liberties and aggravated battery
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola man was sentenced to more than five years for crimes stemming from a July 2019 arrest by the Lansing Police Department. Benjamin Allen, a 28-year-old from Paola, was arrested July 30, 2019, after being seen with a minor female at a park in Lansing, Kansas. Allen was sentenced Friday to 64 months for the crime of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Aggravated Battery.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
KCTV 5
KCFD ‘shocked’ at shooting death of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has identified one of their firefighters, killed while off-duty in a shooting. Anthony “Tony” Santi had been with the department since 2011. He was 41 years old. “With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony...
KCTV 5
Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
KCMO police investigating double homicide near 67th, South Benton
When KCPD arrived on the scene, police say they found an adult woman and an adult man outside of a home.
KCPD end standoff with suspect who allegedly shot at property owner
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are worked a standoff with a suspected armed man in the 9000 block of Holly Street.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
KCTV 5
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KCTV 5
Off-duty KCFD firefighter dies following shooting at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department is mourning a loss of one of their own after a shooting at an Independence gas station near the border of Kansas City, Missouri. Independence Police Department spokesman Officer Jack Taylor said officers were dispatched to the Road Star gas station,...
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
