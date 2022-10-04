Read full article on original website
A Fullback at Cal 60 Years Ago, Mike Epstein Helped A's Win the '72 World Series
Sixty years ago this fall, Mike Epstein was a running back for the Cal football team, a teammate of future quarterback great Craig Morton. It was almost by accident that 10 years later in 1972, Epstein was the starting first baseman for the Oakland A’s first World Series championship team. Epstein ...
Ex-Cal Star Mike Epstein Shares Stories About His Former MLB Teammates
Epstein played with or for 11 Hall of Famers, no one bigger than Ted Williams.
Why Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Will Pull Away In Heisman Race At Michigan State
Stroud threw for 432 yards and a career-high six touchdown passes in last year's 56-7 win over the Spartans.
A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So
Cal Quantrill and terry Francona seem to think the Cleveland Guardians will give Jose Ramirez a statue once he retires.
