Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
News-Medical.net
New genetically based score could help identify young children at high risk of impulsive behavior
While not all impulsive behavior speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
Adolescent alcohol misuse may indirectly influence long-term physical health and life satisfaction
Teenagers who misuse alcohol may struggle more with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s, be in poorer health and feel less satisfied with their lives, according to a study led by Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University. Published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers defined adolescent alcohol...
KXLY
Acetaminophen Exposure in Utero Tied to Child Neurobehavioral Problems
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy is associated with attention and sleep problems in offspring at age 3 years, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in PLOS ONE. Kristin K. Sznajder, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Pennsylvania State University in Hershey, and colleagues...
healio.com
Preexisting psychological distress may be risk factor for long COVID
High psychological distress, including anxiety, worry and depression, before SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a risk factor for developing post-COVID-19 symptoms, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found. According to Siwen Wang, MD, a researcher in the department of nutrition at Harvard University, and colleagues, “sustained psychological distress may cause...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
