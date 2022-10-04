What is the Michigan State football record before it plays Ohio State?

Since Michigan State kept Ohio State football out of the Big Ten championship in 2015, the Buckeyes have had the Spartans' number.

Ohio State has won each of its past six meetings with Michigan State by a combined margin of 233-54, not allowing the Spartans to score more than 16 points in a single game.

As former Ohio State defensive coordinator and current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker looks to earn the program's first win against the Buckeyes since 2015, here's a look at what the Spartans have been able to do through the first five games of the 2022 season.

Michigan State brings in three-game losing streak to Ohio State matchup

After beating Western Michigan and Akron to begin the 2022 season by a combined score of 87-13, Michigan State has spiraled.

After an 11-point prime-time loss on the road against Washington, the Spartans lost each of their first two Big Ten games against Minnesota and at Maryland, scoring three total touchdowns in those two games combined.

Through the first five games of the season, Michigan State averages 27 points and 370.4 yards per game offensively, 11th and 12th best in the Big Ten, respectively. Defensively, the Spartans have allowed 22.6 yards and 411.8 yards per game and will face the Buckeyes with the second-worst pass defense in the conference.

Michigan State football 2022 schedule

Week 1: Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13

Week 2: Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Week 3: Washington 39, Michigan State 28

Week 4: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

Week 5: Maryland 27, Michigan State 13

Week 6: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Oct. 8, 4 p.m., East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 15, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 8: Michigan State vs. Michigan, Oct. 29, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Week 9: Michigan State vs. Illinois, Nov. 5, Champaign, Ill.

Week 10: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, Nov. 12, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 11: Michigan State vs. Indiana, Nov. 19, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 12: Michigan State vs. Penn State, Nov. 29, State College, Pa.

Ohio State football 2022 schedule

