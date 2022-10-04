ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’

The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Prince
Person
Ray Dalio
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says predictions of a lost decade in the stock market are unfounded and 6% annual returns are likely after inflation

Wall Street's growing chorus of a lost decade for stocks is unfounded, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. Siegel believes the stock market could deliver annualized returns of 6% net of inflation going forward. "If you're a long-term investor I would absolutely buy now. I think these are absolutely great...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Associates#Voting Rights#Assets Under Management#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Markets Insider

Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.

Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Enphase Energy, Exxon Mobil and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter — Shares of Tesla fell 3.5% after a Tuesday filing confirmed that CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the original price he'd agreed upon for the acquisition. Shares of Twitter slumped 1.4%, taking a breather after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

John Curtius is leaving Tiger Global to start his own venture fund

The Tiger Global quarterly investor letter that it sent out earlier today also confirms the news. “We are grateful for all his contributions to Tiger Global and have appreciated his work ethic and intellect,” it said. “We look forward to staying close and finding ways to collaborate.” He will be working with the investment team to transition responsibilities, although as he was also personally invested in a number of the portfolio companies, Curtius will also continue to work with these, we understand.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden hails IBM's $20 bln investment announcement

IBM hosted US President Joe Biden Thursday to celebrate the announcement of a $20-billion investment in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state. "This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Krishna said.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ClutchPoints

Warren Buffet’s Net Worth in 2022

Warren Buffet is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist well-known for consistently being one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is the current chairman and CEO of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report

Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Xembly raises cash to develop an AI assistant for corporate meetings

Macroeconomic factors are placing pressure on companies to improve efficiency, and on employees and their managers to do more with less. Amidst all the challenges and tribulations, workers believe a large portion of their work week is unproductive, with the majority of respondents to a recent (2018) Intuit survey saying that they’d get more done with fewer meetings, for one — and with more sleep.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy