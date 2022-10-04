Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio no longer thinks 'cash is trash' - and says the Fed has hiked interest rates enough for now
The Bridgewater Associates co-chief said he's warmed to the US dollar because of higher interest rates and the Fed shrinking its balance sheet.
Ray Dalio Says 'Will Play Markets Till I Die' After Giving Up Control Of World's Largest Hedge Fund
After relinquishing control of the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, said he will continue doing the most engaging thing he has done — play the markets. “I will play the markets till I die because it’s the most engaging thing I’ve done since...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
invezz.com
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says predictions of a lost decade in the stock market are unfounded and 6% annual returns are likely after inflation
Wall Street's growing chorus of a lost decade for stocks is unfounded, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. Siegel believes the stock market could deliver annualized returns of 6% net of inflation going forward. "If you're a long-term investor I would absolutely buy now. I think these are absolutely great...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.
Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Blackstone in talks to buy Emerson's assets for up to $10 billion - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc (BLK.N) to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Enphase Energy, Exxon Mobil and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter — Shares of Tesla fell 3.5% after a Tuesday filing confirmed that CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the original price he'd agreed upon for the acquisition. Shares of Twitter slumped 1.4%, taking a breather after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
CNBC
Florida hedge fund could reap around $200 million from big arbitrage bet on Twitter
Pentwater Capital, a Florida-based hedge fund, became one of Twitter's biggest shareholders in the second quarter. Twitter shares were trading well below the price Elon Musk had agreed to pay, and Pentwater was betting the deal would ultimately close at the contract value. The firm is now poised to see...
TechCrunch
John Curtius is leaving Tiger Global to start his own venture fund
The Tiger Global quarterly investor letter that it sent out earlier today also confirms the news. “We are grateful for all his contributions to Tiger Global and have appreciated his work ethic and intellect,” it said. “We look forward to staying close and finding ways to collaborate.” He will be working with the investment team to transition responsibilities, although as he was also personally invested in a number of the portfolio companies, Curtius will also continue to work with these, we understand.
2 Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying That You Shouldn't
The Fed's consecutive rate hikes to control inflation has created an unfavorable macroeconomic climate for growth tech stocks. Since Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Invest have significant exposure to...
Biden hails IBM's $20 bln investment announcement
IBM hosted US President Joe Biden Thursday to celebrate the announcement of a $20-billion investment in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state. "This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Krishna said.
Warren Buffet’s Net Worth in 2022
Warren Buffet is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist well-known for consistently being one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is the current chairman and CEO of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report
Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
TechCrunch
Xembly raises cash to develop an AI assistant for corporate meetings
Macroeconomic factors are placing pressure on companies to improve efficiency, and on employees and their managers to do more with less. Amidst all the challenges and tribulations, workers believe a large portion of their work week is unproductive, with the majority of respondents to a recent (2018) Intuit survey saying that they’d get more done with fewer meetings, for one — and with more sleep.
