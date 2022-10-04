Fast food is a staple in the United States, but the sector is saturated with some well-known brands holding huge market shares. Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has been working on expanding in this tough industry, recently adding a new concept to the mix via the acquisition of Del Taco, which specializes in Mexican cuisine. There are a couple of reasons to like this move, one of which could start to show up pretty quickly.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO