Want a Bryce Young jersey? Or would you prefer Will Anderson? How about a Dallas Turney shirsey? Well, look ahead to this Saturday. In the next step of Alabama and name, image and likeness, the Crimson Tide is opening its player-merchandise store, named The Authentic, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed a sneak peek of the store, a partnership with the merchandise-company Fanatics, Friday via Twitter.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO