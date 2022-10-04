Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Friday roundup: Montgomery Catholic, Clay-Chalkville earn shutouts; Joe Lott leads UMS
Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Catholic Montgomery rolled again Friday night. Caleb McCreary threw five touchdown passes, including three to Luke Harkless, and E.J. Babies added 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a 64-0 victory over Bullock County. The Knights (8-0 overall, 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 2)...
LaMarion McCammon leads Hoover past Tuscaloosa County
LaMarion McCammon ran for 245 yards and three scores as Class 7A, No. 3 Hoover remained unbeaten in Region 3 play with a 31-13 victory over No. 7 Tuscaloosa County at the Hoover Met. The score likely would have been more lopsided if Hoover had not lost five fumbles, including...
‘He is such a playmaker’: Earl Woods leads Hueytown past McAdory
Earl Woods again showed why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers. Woods took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jakheal Rowser and raced up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining to give Hueytown the lead for good in Friday’s 32-27 comeback victory over McAdory.
Alabama player merchandise store ‘The Authentic’ opening Saturday
Want a Bryce Young jersey? Or would you prefer Will Anderson? How about a Dallas Turney shirsey? Well, look ahead to this Saturday. In the next step of Alabama and name, image and likeness, the Crimson Tide is opening its player-merchandise store, named The Authentic, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed a sneak peek of the store, a partnership with the merchandise-company Fanatics, Friday via Twitter.
UAB commit Chris Pearson’s kickoff return lifts Orange Beach past Bayside Academy
Bayside Academy was great on special teams all night, which is what allowed the Admirals to rally for a lead late in the third quarter against Orange Beach. Then they made the mistake of kicking deep to Chris Pearson. Game over. Pearson, the UAB commit, returned the kick 93 yards...
Breaking down Texas A&M-Alabama recruiting and future Tide DLs
It’s one of the bigger recruiting opportunities of the season for Alabama football as the Crimson Tide host Texas A&M this weekend. Watch as we break it down on the AL.com Recruiting Show, sponsored by Inline Lighting. Reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield discuss Alabama’s opportunities...
Thursday Football Roundup: No. 2 Gordo shuts out No. 9 Fayette County, Gulf Shores rolls
Gordo’s defense recorded two interceptions – one of which was returned 60 yards – as the Green Wave rolled past Fayette County 35-0 on Thursday night. Gordo improved to 7-1 with its sixth straight win. Gus Smith’s team is 5-0 in Class 3A, Region 5 play. Fayette County fell to 6-1, 3-1 with its first loss of the season.
Mountain Brook runs past Parker for region win
Cole Gamble topped 200 total yards as Class 6A, No. 5 Mountain Brook earned a 35-6 region victory over Parker on Thursday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Gamble scored three of the Spartans’ five touchdowns, rushing for scores of 4, 72 and 6 yards. His 72-yard run down the right sideline put the Spartans (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5) ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s home game vs. Texas A&M
Alabama fans circled this one on the calendar a long time ago. Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies visit Tuscaloosa this week for a hug SEC West showdown, with the Tide looking to avenge last year’s lone regular season loss. The weather forecast looks perfect for a college football...
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
Peyton Floyd rallies Hewitt-Trussville from 16-0 deficit to win over rival Vestavia Hills
Down 16-0 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd scrambled 26 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-8, sparking the Huskies’ 45-37 comeback against Vestavia Hills in a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup. The Rebels (3-4, 1-3) busted out to an early lead thanks to...
Dominating ground game lifts Center Point past No. 7 Pinson Valley
Center Point coach George Bates said his team isn’t satisfied with a secure spot in the Class 6A playoffs and wasn’t intimidated by Pinson Valley, despite the fact that the Indians had won four straight over the Eagles and have won three of the past five state championships.
Week 7 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats […]
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report
There appears to be some clarity on who’ll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown
Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher feud takes a turn: Awkward man hug alert
It’s game day in Tuscaloosa. Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. Face to face. Live and in person. Both coaches say their feud is behind them. The Awkward Man Hug watch has officially begun. R E L A T E D: Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s...
12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks
Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
