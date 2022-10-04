ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

LaMarion McCammon leads Hoover past Tuscaloosa County

LaMarion McCammon ran for 245 yards and three scores as Class 7A, No. 3 Hoover remained unbeaten in Region 3 play with a 31-13 victory over No. 7 Tuscaloosa County at the Hoover Met. The score likely would have been more lopsided if Hoover had not lost five fumbles, including...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama player merchandise store ‘The Authentic’ opening Saturday

Want a Bryce Young jersey? Or would you prefer Will Anderson? How about a Dallas Turney shirsey? Well, look ahead to this Saturday. In the next step of Alabama and name, image and likeness, the Crimson Tide is opening its player-merchandise store, named The Authentic, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed a sneak peek of the store, a partnership with the merchandise-company Fanatics, Friday via Twitter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Breaking down Texas A&M-Alabama recruiting and future Tide DLs

It’s one of the bigger recruiting opportunities of the season for Alabama football as the Crimson Tide host Texas A&M this weekend. Watch as we break it down on the AL.com Recruiting Show, sponsored by Inline Lighting. Reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield discuss Alabama’s opportunities...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Mountain Brook runs past Parker for region win

Cole Gamble topped 200 total yards as Class 6A, No. 5 Mountain Brook earned a 35-6 region victory over Parker on Thursday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Gamble scored three of the Spartans’ five touchdowns, rushing for scores of 4, 72 and 6 yards. His 72-yard run down the right sideline put the Spartans (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5) ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
CBS 42

Week 7 high school football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school

A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report

There appears to be some clarity on who’ll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown

Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks

Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
