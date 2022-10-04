HAHAHA, And I Seriously feel horrible for the teenagers who had thier High School dreams shattered in more ways than one! Events, gatherings, sporting careers, college delays of not accepting students during pandemic, etc.. All that weighs in and I laugh NOT at the students/parents who went through this, BUT at Murphy & his mandates, masking, and lockdowns along with every other Liberal Gov. in other states followed.! Now he wants to correct a induced mental illness that could have been avoided by 75%, Now he will introduce a typical spending bill on this! Evil Murphy!
Seriously?? How will $30 million remaining in state hands reach and assist in the mental health of 1.3 million students? Please explain how $23 per student is going to help every single student with new supports.
rising mental illness is from lockdowns Fauci set upon them and school closings 2020 -2021 and no sports no friends no clubs and then and then MASKING kids up ! mandates and riots and this mess created by the PLANDEMIC. no one even did stories in the over 100,000 that killed themselves during 2020 and 2021 kids as young as 11 yrs old. Teacher shortages bus driver shortages food shortages then food increases had price increases . kids pushed to the wayside it's sad. We really did loose a generation of kids with all of this. I feel sorry for them. I worked in 2 counties helping out In schools 2020 to March 2022 I quit. it sucked. and the kids just out of control. look at Philly look at the behavior of those kids in Philly and all the brawls at schools all over kids killed after football games I mean where the hell am I living ?
