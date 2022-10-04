ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 4

D boliac
3d ago

HAHAHA, And I Seriously feel horrible for the teenagers who had thier High School dreams shattered in more ways than one! Events, gatherings, sporting careers, college delays of not accepting students during pandemic, etc.. All that weighs in and I laugh NOT at the students/parents who went through this, BUT at Murphy & his mandates, masking, and lockdowns along with every other Liberal Gov. in other states followed.! Now he wants to correct a induced mental illness that could have been avoided by 75%, Now he will introduce a typical spending bill on this! Evil Murphy!

Reply
3
LEX
3d ago

Seriously?? How will $30 million remaining in state hands reach and assist in the mental health of 1.3 million students? Please explain how $23 per student is going to help every single student with new supports.

Reply
2
Heidi Mihok Collins
3d ago

rising mental illness is from lockdowns Fauci set upon them and school closings 2020 -2021 and no sports no friends no clubs and then and then MASKING kids up ! mandates and riots and this mess created by the PLANDEMIC. no one even did stories in the over 100,000 that killed themselves during 2020 and 2021 kids as young as 11 yrs old. Teacher shortages bus driver shortages food shortages then food increases had price increases . kids pushed to the wayside it's sad. We really did loose a generation of kids with all of this. I feel sorry for them. I worked in 2 counties helping out In schools 2020 to March 2022 I quit. it sucked. and the kids just out of control. look at Philly look at the behavior of those kids in Philly and all the brawls at schools all over kids killed after football games I mean where the hell am I living ?

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney Gen. Letitia James Secures Over $75,000 for Unnecessary Pediatric Procedures

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a $753,457 agreement with pediatric dentist Dr. Barry L. Jacobson and his company HQRC Management Services LLC (HQRC), along with 13 other affiliated pediatric dentistry locations. The dentistry group allegedly performed and billed for medically unnecessary pediatric root canals. This settlement is the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, which is collecting $313,783 for the United States’ shares of New York and New Jersey Medicaid damages as part of this agreement.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’

SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Catalano
Person
Vin Gopal
NJ.com

How should our mom title her homes for estate planning purposes?

Q. My mother is a non-resident property owner with a primary residence in Pennsylvania and a second property in New Jersey. For estate planning purposes, is it best that my mother transfer her property into all of her children’s names and remove her name from the deed or should she keep her name on the deed and add the children on with her? Which is the best approach considering possible capital gains, inheritance taxes and exit taxes?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Cdc#Health Plan#Mental Health Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
beckersasc.com

Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme

Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy