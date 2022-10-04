ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon

Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
Here We Go Again: Twitter Agrees To Musk Buyout

Yet another chapter in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga has just been published, and this time around, it's a big one. Just like in the Katy Perry smash hit "Hot N Cold," Elon Musk has been in and out when it comes to the Twitter deal, so much so that most of us can no longer keep up with the current status. This time, though, it seems like Musk has made up his mind, and what's even more exciting is that despite the disagreements, Twitter seems to be up for it. Here's what we know about the latest developments in this bizarre buyout deal.
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends

Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.
Nintendo Officially Owns A Movie Studio Now

It's official — Nintendo now owns a movie studio. Following an acquisition that took place earlier in 2022, Nintendo managed to lock down the deal and fully change the branding of Dynamo Pictures, which is the studio that Nintendo now owns. Having renamed it to Nintendo Pictures, will the company now try to create full-scale movies and shows based on some of our favorite games? Here's everything we know.
The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Less than one month ago, the iPhone 14 was revealed in all of its next-gen glory. It wouldn't be a new phone season without a little competition, however. Google revealed its brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, and it sounds like a worthy competitor to the recent iPhone lineup. It also seems like a much more cost-effective alternative, coming in at a base MSRP of $599 compared to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22's $799 baseline.
Steam Deck Dock Now Available As Buyers Get Some Huge Shipping News

The most basic model, a 64GB Steam Deck, will set you back $399 and features eMMC storage. The mid-tier model sports a 256GB NVMe SSD and costs $529, while the top-range model has a 512GB NVMe SSD and costs $649. If you opt for the more expensive models, you do get some goodies bundled in and the $649 version comes with a more glare resistant screen. The storage itself can be expanded via microSD card. There is no difference in frame rate or graphics quality across the three models.
