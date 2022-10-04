Read full article on original website
The Truth About The First Car Elon Musk Ever Owned
Elon Musk made a large part of his fortune by building electric vehicles, making him a confirmed "car guy." Before Tesla, though, the CEO owned this old auto.
Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon
Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
Here We Go Again: Twitter Agrees To Musk Buyout
Yet another chapter in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga has just been published, and this time around, it's a big one. Just like in the Katy Perry smash hit "Hot N Cold," Elon Musk has been in and out when it comes to the Twitter deal, so much so that most of us can no longer keep up with the current status. This time, though, it seems like Musk has made up his mind, and what's even more exciting is that despite the disagreements, Twitter seems to be up for it. Here's what we know about the latest developments in this bizarre buyout deal.
The Electric Cars That Get Free Electrify America Fast Charging In The US
Are you in the market for a new electric vehicle? Automakers sometimes throw in free charging as an incentive and we have a list of EVs with that perk.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
The FT reported that Hui Ka Yan is the secret owner of a $277 million mansion which went on the market two years after it was purchased.
TikTok Is Laying Groundwork For Live Online Shopping In The US
The days of watching QVC on cable are nearly behind us, but a new trend is replacing it. The U.S. may finally get livestream shopping in a big way via TikTok.
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends
Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Twitter Finally Rolls Out Edit Button, But Most Have To Wait
Twitter's edit button has taken another step toward becoming a standard feature, and the company is back with more information about its availability.
Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Brings Tensor G2 To The Forefront
The Google Pixel 7 Pro works with a Tensor G2 chip that allows it to take more clear, sharp, colorful photos -- including pro-level zoom at any magnification.
Nintendo Officially Owns A Movie Studio Now
It's official — Nintendo now owns a movie studio. Following an acquisition that took place earlier in 2022, Nintendo managed to lock down the deal and fully change the branding of Dynamo Pictures, which is the studio that Nintendo now owns. Having renamed it to Nintendo Pictures, will the company now try to create full-scale movies and shows based on some of our favorite games? Here's everything we know.
The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Less than one month ago, the iPhone 14 was revealed in all of its next-gen glory. It wouldn't be a new phone season without a little competition, however. Google revealed its brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, and it sounds like a worthy competitor to the recent iPhone lineup. It also seems like a much more cost-effective alternative, coming in at a base MSRP of $599 compared to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22's $799 baseline.
Google Home Revamp Puts Matter Front And Center
It's been close to a decade since Google launched its home app, and the company is finally about to give it a major update. The key to this refresh is Matter.
Steam Deck Dock Now Available As Buyers Get Some Huge Shipping News
The most basic model, a 64GB Steam Deck, will set you back $399 and features eMMC storage. The mid-tier model sports a 256GB NVMe SSD and costs $529, while the top-range model has a 512GB NVMe SSD and costs $649. If you opt for the more expensive models, you do get some goodies bundled in and the $649 version comes with a more glare resistant screen. The storage itself can be expanded via microSD card. There is no difference in frame rate or graphics quality across the three models.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Review: Too Much Buck, Not Enough Bang
The Arlo Pro 3 is a floodlight security camera that looks impressive -- and certainly has a cost that seems to fit with a high-end product -- but is it?
Google Nest Rolls Out New Wired Doorbell And WiFi Pro As Nest Renew Launches For Everyone
Google's Pixel 7 event is happening this week, but fans don't have to wait that long for a look at its latest generation of smart home devices.
