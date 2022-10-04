ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City tie

FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup admits trying to stop Erling Haaland is just the start of his worries as his side prepare to take on Manchester City.

The Danish champions face a daunting task as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to tackle the Premier League winners in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City are strongly fancied to win the European title this season after a number of near misses in recent years, having bolstered their side with the prolific Haaland.

The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in just 11 appearances for the English side since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Neestrup said: “He is obviously one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, if not the best, and we will do what we can to limit his possibilities.

“But there are also 10 other players we will need to be aware of. They are one of the best teams out there.

“People talk about their big names but I am more impressed by them collectively. They are really well-coached and well-organised. I don’t need to tell the players that this is a world-class team.”

Neestrup, 34, was only appointed last month when Jess Thorup, who had guided Copenhagen back to the Champions League for the first time since 2016, was sacked.

Thorup paid the price for a poor start to the campaign in which Copenhagen lost six of their first 10 matches in the Danish Superliga.

Neestrup oversaw victory over Aarhus at the weekend but must now make do without captain Zeca for the rest of the season after the Greek suffered a serious knee injury.

“We are really saddened that Zeca is out and has to stay at home,” said Neestrup. “He really wanted to be here and we wanted him to be with us, but it is what it is.

“We will still put together the most competitive team we can. We are obliged to do that for ourselves, for the tournament and for Danish football.

“We have huge respect for them but we also have huge respect for ourselves.”

Sports
