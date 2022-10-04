ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

NJ.com

Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley

Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Bergen Record

Live updates: Bergen County girls soccer quarterfinals

It's time to get down to business in the Bergen County girls soccer tournament. The tournament resumes today with the quarterfinal round, and we'll have live updates from each match at Indian Hills High School. Ramapo goes for its 19th straight trip to the BCWCA semifinals. Immaculate Heart and defending champion Ridgewood are the...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap

Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman defeats Wildwood - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Duffield recorded three goals and one assist to lead Pitman past Wildwood 4-0 in Wildwood. Pitman (7-4) went into halftime up 2-0 before adding two more goals in the second half. Gilbert Williams also had a goal and an assist while Aidan James made three saves for the shutout.
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

