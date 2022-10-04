Read full article on original website
Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life
ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
Turnto10.com
Crash in Pawtucket injures 2, sets cars on fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — "It was like I had a guardian angel. I pray to get to work safe and I pray to get home from work safe," John Ramos said. Ramos says his Thursday morning commute took a turn after he hit the brakes while driving through the S-curves in Pawtucket.
One Hospitalized as Three Rescued from New Bedford Fire
NEW BEDFORD — Three people were rescued from a burning third floor apartment in a New Bedford fire on Monday morning — but one elderly woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the elderly woman, who is wheelchair-bound, is in "serious...
Dartmouth Fire Trucks Are Delivering Pizza and It Could Save Lives
If you happen to catch a Dartmouth fire truck serving double duty as a pizza delivery vehicle, we have a perfectly logical explanation. No, it has nothing to do with budget issues or firefighters trying to earn some extra cash while they're on the job. It's all part of fire...
New Bedford Mayor Implores Residents to Take Advantage of Fire Education
Following three fires in a matter of days in New Bedford, Mayor Jon Mitchell is imploring the public to take advantage of fire education being offered by the New Bedford Fire Department. “I would just ask everybody that when the fire department does its educational programs, just take them seriously,”...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
Bristol County Sheriff: People Should ‘Applaud’ New Bedford Jail Staff
NEW BEDFORD — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has spoken out against criticism he has received in the wake of the death of Adam Howe, who died by apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday. In an interview on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight program Wednesday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
capecod.com
Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis
DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Bristol County sheriff, challenger at odds over inmate suicide death
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is coming under fire from his political rival after a Cape Cod man, accused of killing his mother, died by suicide in a New Bedford jail last week.
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Man charged in Cranston crash that injured 4
Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
ABC6.com
Warwick man accused of causing multi-vehicle crash that hurt 4 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Cranston that hurt four last month. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Col. Michael Winquist said they arrested Thomas Krawczyk earlier...
ABC6.com
Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140
NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
fallriverreporter.com
Vice/Gang Unit arrest Fall River man after two guns, drugs, money seized
Police arrested a Fall River man on a list of charges Tuesday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Vice/Gang Unit of the Fall River Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of Plymouth Avenue. During the course of...
