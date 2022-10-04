Read full article on original website
M.I.A. Reveals MATA Album Art, Shares New Song: Listen
M.I.A. has shared the latest single from her forthcoming album MATA. The new song is called “Beep,” and you can give it a listen below. She has also revealed the artwork for her new LP. Scroll down to check it out. “Beep” follows M.I.A.’s recent singles “Popular” (produced...
Judy Tenuta, Comedian Known as ‘Aphrodite of the Accordion,’ Dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, the gleefully astringent comic whose infernally clever characters earned her the monikers “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion,” died Thursday, her publicist said. Tenuta had been battling stage 4 ovarian cancer. She was 72. Her age was initially erroneously reported in some outlets as 65, with publicist Roger Neal telling the Associated Press that that had been by Tenuta’s “old school” design. “She would never tell her real age,” he explained, “but now that she’s gone, we can tell her real age.”A tourmate of George Carlin’s and frequent collaborator of fellow accordionist “Weird Al” Yankovic’s—and often...
Willow shares love for Deftones and Lamb Of God, says metal has been gatekept by old white men for too long
"Rock is for everyone," says Willow [and] I’m gonna bring my people to the space"
Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us
Bury Tomorrow share details of their forthcoming new album, The Seventh Sun, and release its first single, Abandon Us
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
Raleigh News & Observer
Take an E-Tour with DETOUR: Montreal, Canada
In this e-tour, we take you to Montreal, Canada. The second most populous city in Canada, Montreal is known as the Paris of North America. It’s an art lover’s paradise — a city where almost every street corner is a free, open-air museum strewn with paintings that tell stories of local history, culture and identity.
Pope Francis YouTube Doc ‘The Letter: A Message For Our Earth’ Launches From Vatican City – Trailer
YouTube Original doc “The Letter: A Message For Our Earth,” an unprecedented call to action for climate change from Pope Francis, featuring his dialogues with activists from the Brazilian Amazon, India, Senegal and the U.S., launched on Tuesday from Vatican City. The high-profile ecological doc is directed by...
Mayan Warrior, One of Burning Man’s Flashiest Art Cars, Is Bringing Mexican Culture to the Playa & Points Beyond
While it hosts a laundry list of the world’s hippest DJs, each voyage of the Mayan Warrior starts and ends with the same song. Since making its debut at Burning Man 2012, the behemoth art car has become one of the desert bacchanal’s premiere sound stages on wheels, over the years expanding in spectacle and volume as it fuses the ancient cultures that influence it with the cutting-edge tech that makes it visible from a mile away. Its theme song, the aptly titled “Here Comes the Warrior,” summarizes this fusion, combining traditional hand drums, maracas and flute with a heavy...
NME
Broken Bells – ‘Into The Blue’ review: meticulously crafted genre-hopping pop
For their first album as Broken Bells since 2014, James Mercer of The Shins and Brian ‘Danger Mouse’ Burton set out to pay tribute to the vast amount of influences they have in common. The record sees them casting a wide net, presenting a palette that embraces sounds from across the last six decades of popular music.
altcoinbuzz.io
Baby Ape Social Club NFT Collection Review
The Baby Ape Social Club NFT collection is on the Solana blockchain. The NFT collection consists of 5,000 unique NFTs. It took just 10 minutes for the collection to sell out. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Baby Ape Social Club NFT collection. What Is the Baby Ape...
PETS・
Depeche Mode announce new album, first shows in 5 years: See the dates
As the band and fans continue to mourn the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode has announced that they will be offering up a brand new album and will hit the road on their first world tour in half a decade to support the release.
Depeche Mode Reveals New Album ‘Memento Mori,’ Announces 2023 World Tour
Depeche Mode has revealed their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, out in spring 2023, along with a 2023 world tour, their first live shows in five years, and since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 60.
‘Trom’ Creators Launch Faroe Islands’ GRÓ Studios With ‘Tinganes’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Partly featured in James Bond’s “No Time to Die,” the rugged Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic and their 53,000 inhabitants, were the setting and main inspiration for “Trom”, the first ever Faroese TV series, majority produced by Denmark’s REinvent Studios. The crime show’s creator Torfinnur Jákupsson and joint-producer Jón Hammer have now used the international success of “Trom,” commissioned by Viaplay and co-produced by Arte/ZDF, to up their game. The duo has launched Tórshavn-based GRÓ Studios, the first film and television studio of its kind in the Faroe Islands, covering development through production and sales. Jákupsson, who acts as CEO and head of...
The Cult, ‘Under the Midnight Sun': Album Review
The Cult has always defied easy categorization. For nearly 40 years, the West Yorkshire band's driving creative force has been the push and pull of singer Ian Astbury's post-punk spiritualism and guitarist Billy Duffy's arena-rock histrionics. This musical yin and yang resulted in a triptych of classic albums — 1985's Love, 1987's Electric and 1989's Sonic Temple — that ran the gamut from goth rock to quasi-glam metal, and it showed the Cult’s ability to adapt to changing musical trends without becoming beholden to them, keeping fans on their toes all the while.
Smithonian
Judy Baca On Her Mural “Uprising of the Mujeres”
Judith Baca is a painter, muralist, and scholar who works collaboratively within communities to create sites of public memory. Her public arts initiatives reflect the lives and concerns of populations that have been historically disenfranchised, including women, the working poor, youth, the elderly, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. Editor’s note: In...
A one-man blues explosion is currently detonating on social media
Jeremy DeBardi of Steel Beans is like a one-man White Stripes, he's blowing up on Twitter, and he's coming to a west coast venue near you soon
