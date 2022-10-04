ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.
