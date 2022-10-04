Read full article on original website
KCBD
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
"Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
KCBD
Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.
