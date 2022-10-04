ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
KVCR NEWS

Proposition 28 Explainer

Proposition 28 would beef up funding for arts education in school districts - especially those with more low-income students. Today, California requires that all public school students get some form of art instruction. But the quality of education can vary based on where you live. This measure won't raise taxes,...
KVCR NEWS

10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week. Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most...
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
KVCR NEWS

10/6 KVCR Midday News: Oil Refineries to Switch to Cheaper Winter-Blend, Inland Center Mall Suspect Arrested, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Analysts say Governor Newsom’s decision to let California oil refineries switch to the cheaper winter-blend earlier than usual means gas prices could start coming down, though the decision by OPEC to cut global oil production means prices won’t fall as far as they might have.
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed

When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
OHIO STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment

The Palm Springs Police Department is updating its inventory of military equipment following the recent adoption of a new policy by The Palm Springs City Council. The Council unanimously approved the department's purchase of a $35,161 drone. A September 29, 2022 report by Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan to The Council explained that “unmanned aerial The post Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
