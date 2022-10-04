Read full article on original website
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
Proposition 28 Explainer
Proposition 28 would beef up funding for arts education in school districts - especially those with more low-income students. Today, California requires that all public school students get some form of art instruction. But the quality of education can vary based on where you live. This measure won't raise taxes,...
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week. Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most...
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
10/6 KVCR Midday News: Oil Refineries to Switch to Cheaper Winter-Blend, Inland Center Mall Suspect Arrested, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Analysts say Governor Newsom’s decision to let California oil refineries switch to the cheaper winter-blend earlier than usual means gas prices could start coming down, though the decision by OPEC to cut global oil production means prices won’t fall as far as they might have.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School issued “Shelter In Place” order this morning (Oct. 3) – Updated 4:16PM with MUSD Statement
As many of you are aware Yucca Valley High School was the target of another potential threat today. Immediately after learning of the potential threat, the school began following all safety protocols. The school site was placed into a modified “Shelter in Place” allowing learning to continue while the threat was investigated.
Phys.org
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed
When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment
The Palm Springs Police Department is updating its inventory of military equipment following the recent adoption of a new policy by The Palm Springs City Council. The Council unanimously approved the department's purchase of a $35,161 drone. A September 29, 2022 report by Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan to The Council explained that “unmanned aerial The post Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment appeared first on KESQ.
Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most
California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
