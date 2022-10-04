James Brendan McCallen, 73 of Palm Coast, passed away September 3, 2022 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House.

Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO