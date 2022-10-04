James Brendan McCallen, 73 of Palm Coast, passed away September 3, 2022 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House.

Read full article on original website
Coseta Viola Odle, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022.
Coseta Viola Odle, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022. She is survived by her sister, Ruby A. Malcom, daughters Sharon and Aline; granddaughters Briana, Jessica, Laila, Dominique, and Diva; extended family, friends, and neighbors. Ms. Odle was born in Jamaica, West Indies, moved to the United States,...
Communication and coordination were key in Palm Coast's response to Hurricane Ian
Early preparation and communication was the key to Palm Coast’s response to Hurricane Ian, according to Palm Coast’s fire chief. Palm Coast City Council votes to fund five new deputies. The Palm Coast City Council voted to approve a resolution to fund five additional deputies for the Flagler...
COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise
10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
Palm Coast City Council recognizes Fire Prevention Week
The Palm Coast City Council recognized the Palm Coast Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week 2022. Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Agency has sponsored Fire Prevention Week during the week of October 9th, which commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. This year’s theme: Fire Won’t wait. Plan your escape.
City Council to discuss impact fees at Oct. 11 workshop
The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right
While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
