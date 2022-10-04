ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

KCBY

Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Kelsey Culver found guilty in Pony Village Mall fatal hit-and-run

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A jury delivers a verdict in a fatal hit-and-run at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist before fleeing the Mini Pet Mart parking lot on March 22. She was previously charged with second...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
NORTH BEND, OR
Roseburg, OR
KCBY

Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Grants Pass Police K-9 helps apprehend dangerous attacker

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police say that the driver of a silver VW Beatle had purposefully crashed into another vehicle. GPPD responded to calls for assistance at the scene of a car crash on October 5. The crash occurred on SW Greenwood Avenue near Westholm Park. Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

EWEB building sale changes course

EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Coquille moving ahead on creation of the Hundred Acre Wood

COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
COQUILLE, OR
KCBY

Local non-profit to hold Trunk or Treat for local families

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Jerry Bruce Community Campus partner organizations Family Development Center, The FISH Food Pantry, Umpqua Homes, Inc., United Community Action Network, and Aviva Health are holding a Trunk or Treat for local families Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Aviva Health parking lot, 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Coos County Commissioner Cribbins says November vote is critical

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins will face challenger Rod Taylor in the November election for the Position 3 commissioner's seat. She tells us this vote is critical for the county. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins grew up in Coos County and says that shaped her. "Somebody who...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Ducks head to the desert to face Arizona in Pac-12 football showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Oregon football team is headed down to Tucson, Arizona to take on one of the best offenses in the nation. Our sports reporter Erin Slinde is in Tucson before the game Saturday, where it's a little warmer than Oregon right now. Fortunately for...
EUGENE, OR

