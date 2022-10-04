ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana high school football: Week 8 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links

By Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE — Only one-third of the high school football games in Southwestern Indiana this week involves a pair of winning teams. Friday night could either be predictable or wildly chaotic.

Below is the schedule for local Week 8 games with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.)

All times are Central.

Indiana high school football: Week 8 Courier & Press staff predictions

WEEK 8 FRIDAY GAMES

Forest Park (1-6) at Pike Central (0-7), 6 p.m. | WQKZ-98.5FM

Memorial (4-3) at Vincennes Lincoln (4-3), 6:30 p.m. | indianasrn.org (video stream) | WZDM-92.1FM (video stream)

Jasper (4-3) at North (4-3), 6:30 p.m. | WITZ-104.7FM

Boonville (5-2) at Washington (2-5), 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills (4-3) at Southridge (6-1), 6:30 p.m. | WBDC-100.9FM

North Central (1-5) at South Spencer (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Reitz (7-0) at Bosse (1-6), 7 p.m. | WREF-97.7FM

Central (0-7) at Castle (4-3), 7 p.m. | WYIR-96.9FM

Harrison (2-5) at Mater Dei (5-2), 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon (4-3) at North Posey (5-2), 7 p.m. | WPIW-98.9FM | WMVI-106.7FM

Princeton (0-7) at Gibson Southern (7-0), 7 p.m. | WVJC-89.1FM

Tecumseh (7-0) at Tell City (2-5), 7 p.m.

