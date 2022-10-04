ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley

Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row

Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Pitman defeats Wildwood - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Duffield recorded three goals and one assist to lead Pitman past Wildwood 4-0 in Wildwood. Pitman (7-4) went into halftime up 2-0 before adding two more goals in the second half. Gilbert Williams also had a goal and an assist while Aidan James made three saves for the shutout.
