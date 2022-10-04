Read full article on original website
Related
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Football: Burns racks up six TDs as Holy Spirit rolls past Vineland
Sean Burns scored six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to lead Holy Spirit in a 50-14 win over Vineland, in Vineland. Holy Spirit (6-1) led 21-10 at the half and went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Gavin Roman, Emmet Kane and Jayden Llanos had receiving touchdowns...
Girls soccer recap: Lower Cape May edges Wildwood Catholic on Hueber’s goal
Tessa Hueber scored the second-half goal that allowed Lower Cape May Regional to escape North Wildwood with a 1-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic Friday. Sianna King assisted on the marker for the Tigers (6-4) who were victorious for the second consecutive game. The shutout went to Kiara Soto who posted 11 saves.
Emmanuel Lyles leads Roselle over Ridgefield Park - Football recap
Emmanuel Lyles scored four touchdowns while running 282 yards on 17 carries to lead Roselle to a 41-35 victory at home over Ridgefield Park. Nafee Finney returned a punt for another score for Roselle (2-4), which has now won two games in a row after a rocky start. Lyles scored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley
Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Football: Wallkill Valley rallies in fourth quarter to top Lenape Valley
Dylan Bonser threw four touchdown passes- including two in the fourth quarter- as Wallkill Valley scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-23 win over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Bonser completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards for Wallkill Valley (4-2), which notched its first win...
Stewart, King parlay big plays into rivalry win for Union - Football recap
Elijah Stewart and O’Malley King combined for five touchdowns - four of them 20 yards or more - to boost Union to a 41-7 victory over rival Elizabeth on Friday night in Union. King got the party started for the Farmers with 4:18 to go in the first, taking...
Girls soccer recap: Bass scores three to keep Pennsville on track against Salem
Taylor Bass recorded the hat trick in pacing Pennsville to a 7-1 victory over Salem Friday in Salem. Anikka Macalino just missed a hat trick of her own with two goals for the Eagles (6-4) who won their third in a row. McKenzie Scott and Faith Willis also scored. Karima...
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Football: Ground game powers Kinnelon past Pequannock (PHOTOS)
Justin Tilton, Lex Lucas and Liam Parrella all found the end zone on the ground to lead Kinnelon to a defensive win over Pequannock, 19-7, on Friday night in Kinnelon. Tilton gave Kinnelon the early lead on the opening possession of the game, rushing in a touchdown from nine yards out.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Weequahic overpowers Boonton to stay undefeated - Football recap
Rashawn Marshall ran for a touchdown and led with a 137 yards on four carries as Weequahic won at home, 44-8, over Boonton. Sultan Hinton added a rushing touchdown while quarterback Paul Jones III went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and two TDs for Weequahic (6-0). Ihsim Smith-Marsette returned a punt...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Football: DePaul uses 4th quarter surge to take down Hudson Catholic
DePaul went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 38-20 win over Hudson Catholic in Wayne. Anthony Almeida scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for DePaul (2-4), while Jaeden Sloan also scored a rushing touchdown. Luke Monteyne went 5-for-5 in PATs in the win and converted...
Pitman defeats Wildwood - Boys soccer recap
Charlie Duffield recorded three goals and one assist to lead Pitman past Wildwood 4-0 in Wildwood. Pitman (7-4) went into halftime up 2-0 before adding two more goals in the second half. Gilbert Williams also had a goal and an assist while Aidan James made three saves for the shutout.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0