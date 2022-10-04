Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Analysis: Where Democrats Have an Edge in Governor's Races
Of the 36 gubernatorial races on tap for 2022, Democrats hold 16 of them – and they are favored, to one degree or another, to hold 12 of those in November. The Democrats are also favored to flip two GOP-held governorships, in Maryland and Massachusetts. That's the conclusion of...
US News and World Report
The Five Hottest Governor's Races in 2022
Of the 36 gubernatorial races on tap for 2022, five are exceedingly close – enough to rate as tossups in our first comprehensive analysis of the gubernatorial races since January. Of these five seats, four are currently held by Democrats and one is held by the GOP.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 3, 2022. Gov. Kristi Noem's apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience. She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been...
US News and World Report
For Flooded Inland Florida, Hurricane Ian Saved the Worst for Last
ARCADIA, Fla. (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian carried a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county. Located 50 miles north of Fort Myers and about 50 miles east of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the Category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
US News and World Report
Maryland Governor to Testify at Former Aide's Trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
US News and World Report
WVa Tire Collection Events Scheduled for October, November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next. A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. October events are in Logan County on Friday and Oct....
