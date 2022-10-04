Read full article on original website
Harlan makes statement with rout of ADM in top five clash
(Harlan) -- The KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones looked every bit the part of a top-ranked squad Friday. The Cyclones' offensive attack was a well-oiled machine in their dominant 42-7 win over 3A No. 3 ADM. "I think our kids played hard," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They believed...
KMAland Iowa Class 1A Week 7 (10/7): Underwood, Kuemper undefeated showdown set
(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Underwood were both winners to set the stage for next week’s undefeated showdown in Class 1A action on Friday. Find the complete recap from Kuemper’s seventh straight win of the season at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No. 2 Underwood 56 West...
Talking With Tom (Week 7): West Harrison & Tri-Center
(KMAland) -- Longtime KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore ventured north to Mondamin and Neola this week. The former Griswold coach talked with West Harrison head coach Andrew Stevenson and Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder. West Harrison hosts Audubon tonight while Tri-Center welcomes Woodbury Central. Your browser does not support the audio element.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Football Friday Picks (Week 7): Derek vs. Ryan vs.Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) –- Ryan “The Mouth” Matheny grew on his lead in the KMA Football Friday Pick Extravaganza last week. The man who loves meetings went 12-2 last week while Trevor went 7-6, Derek finished 7-7 and Nick was 6-7. Here’s how the standings fare. Ryan: 66-23...
Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor
(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
Week 7 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Lo-Ma's Troxel carries big role in big season for the Panthers
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia standout Kattie Troxel is building off one of her strongest performances of the season last week. The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Troxel had a 25-assist, 12-kill, 10-dig, 5-ace triple-double during a five-set win over Underwood last Thursday. “Throughout the game,...
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (10/6): Kuemper takes over No. 1 in 1A/2A
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings returns with Kuemper Catholic taking over the No. 1 spot in 1A/2A, nine others moving up and Woodbine moving in. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
Red Oak finishes strong in win over Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- Red Oak volleyball shook off Tuesday's loss to Lewis Central with a strong finish against Clarinda on Thursday night. The Tigers (18-13, 7-2) notched their 24th consecutive win over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival in a 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 triumph. "It was a really fun match," Red...
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
AL sharpshooter Pomernackas picks Bellevue
(Council Bluffs) -- One of the area’s top 3-point shooters will continue to shoot at the next level. Abraham Lincoln senior Emily Pomernackas recently committed to Bellevue University and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday. “Over this past summer, I was invited out to a few open...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 7
(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Red Oak alum Wilkinson leading Bellevue to success in final days of collegiate career
(Bellevue) -- As Sierra (Athen) Wilkinson's college volleyball career winds down, the former Red Oak star has done a little bit of everything to ensure a memorable finish. "It's been really good," Wilkinson said about her time at Bellevue. "I've made a lot of lifelong friends. Some of them are actually going to be in my wedding soon. We've grown through the years. Seeing everyone develop has been nice to see.
Shawn Dunkeson, 55, of Elliott, Iowa
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Kevin E. Blunt, 58, Stanton, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for either a scholarship fund in Kevin's name or a landscaping project at the Villisca Golf Course. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Katherine L. Robinson, 87, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Community School District Lunch Program for those in need. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Carolyn M Everett, 74, Corning, IA
Memorials:Can be made to: Choice, Inc. 600 8th St., Corning, IA 50841 for Special Olympics Equipment and Activities. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Nodaway Cemetery.
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
