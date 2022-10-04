ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WFAE

Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling

A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

PHOENIX — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not...
ARIZONA STATE
State
North Carolina State
Cheri Beasley
WFAE

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION
#Inflation And Economy#Election State#Unc Charlotte#Financial Economics#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republicans#U S Senate#Democrats#Mcclatchy Dc#Belk College Of Business#Davidson College
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl on why more Floridians didn't evacuate

In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

