Discussion Continues on One Day Two Rivers and Manitowoc Sharing Utilities
Citizens in Two Rivers on average pay higher utility rates than their neighbors in Manitowoc. This led to some Cool City residents asking “Will the city one day be able to purchase their basic utility needs from Manitowoc to balance the so-called economies of scale?”. City Manager Greg Buckley...
Road closures announced to repair De Pere railroad bridge
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Traffic in West De Pere will be impacted while crews repair a railroad bridge next week. The Canadian National Railroad Bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street was damaged last month after a truck hit it. Emergency repairs were made at the time, but further...
Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks
With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
Two Manitowoc City Groups to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors, which will gather in the Museum at 4:00 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their opinion, the group will review financial reports and will evaluate Director Greg Vadney’s performance.
FORWARD Endowment Now Accepting Grant Applications
A local outdoor trust is now accepting applications for its 2022 funding cycle. The FORWARD Endowment was established to fund projects focused on hunting, fishing, conservation, and related education. FORWARD stands for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, And Recreational Development and was founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish &...
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
Green Bay city crews prepare for salting roads for winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may not want to think about snow just yet, but the City of Green Bay is preparing for the work of spreading salt on roads throughout the winter. The city warns that some workers may be spreading salt improperly, which could allow it to get into waterways and drinking water. So Wednesday, the city and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on calibration training to prepare workers for the winter season.
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
MPSD Executive Committee to Discuss Policy Revisions
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Executive Committee will be gathering at 5:30 this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive, where they will start by continuing their book review discussion. Then they will review any policies that need updating before looking...
Kiel Leaf Collection Begins Monday
With leaves beginning to fall from trees in the area, what to do with them is a big problem for homeowners. In Kiel, City employees will begin their leaf pickup service on Monday (October 10th). The City of Kiel is reminding residents to place leaves in the gutter area in...
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
Lights Go Out in new Holstein Following Crash
Residents in New Holstein were without power for a while yesterday following a crash on the west side of the city. Very little information on the actual crash was released, but a photo released by New Holstein Utilities shows a power pole at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Plymouth Street was hit causing it to break into two pieces.
Key fact: Waiver for driver’s license about to end
Upcoming Drivers Education students may be unhappy when they find out the road test to get a driver’s license will be required in 2023 and can no longer be waived. Lori VandenBergh, Drivers Ed instructor of De Pere, says the Department of Transportation (DOT) will soon be requiring the road test. The DOT has tried to pass this law but failed due to the Wisconsin Department of Legislation.
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
