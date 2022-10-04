GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may not want to think about snow just yet, but the City of Green Bay is preparing for the work of spreading salt on roads throughout the winter. The city warns that some workers may be spreading salt improperly, which could allow it to get into waterways and drinking water. So Wednesday, the city and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on calibration training to prepare workers for the winter season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO