Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers

The marriage between NFL superstar Tom Brady and his fashion model wife, Gisele Bündchen, could be nearing an end, according to a new report.

The couple has been living separately for the last couple of months following an “epic fight” and they have now hired divorce lawyers, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told the news outlet. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail.”

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, would share joint custody of their two children, ages 12 and 9, if they decide to separate, the report added.

In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but his days spent off the gridiron and at home with his family were short-lived. He came out of retirement just two months later, announcing that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

“Sources close to” Gisele have said that things have not been well with Brady since he decided to unretire.

The Buccaneers are off to 2-2 start this season and Brady has been visibly frustrated on the sidelines. In a game against the New Orleans Saints, he was spotted spiking a Microsoft Surface tablet on the ground.

Brady spent 20 years in New England and quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group