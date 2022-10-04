Clearwater Police Partner With Tampa Bay Buccaneers For Youth Training Camp

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Police Department, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a training camp for youngsters in Clearwater on Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Walter Campbell Park, 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. (Parking is available across the street at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.)

Between 75 and 100 students – elementary and middle school ages – are expected to participate in a series of training camp drills put on by Buccaneers staff.

Bucs coaches, cheerleaders, and the team’s mascot, Captain Fear, will be on hand. It is unknown if any players will be able to participate.

The students are from after-school programs at the city of Clearwater recreation facilities, and the program is about encouraging school attendance, good grades, and positive behavior.

Students need to meet certain thresholds to be eligible for the camp and other Buccaneers-related fun later in the season.

