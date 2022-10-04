ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location

Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
DEFIANCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Richmond, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Richmond, VA
City
Nashville, IN
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Kentucky State
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Healthcare strengthens partnership with Tennessee State University

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Tennessee State University. According to an Oct. 6 news release, the funds will create scholarship opportunities for students enrolled in the Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute and the Department of Computer Science within the College of Engineering. The gift is part of HCA Healthcare's commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding

Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
MICHIGAN STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

James River Set to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Northeast, Shenandoah, Buckeye and North Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at the James River. Hosted by Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca Healthcare#Cancer#Asheville#The Cancer Institute
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 6-12

A taste of the 2022 Folk Feast: Roasted autumn butternut squash bisque with duck confit, Shenandoah apples and a drizzle of Virginia maple syrup from Shagbark. The dish was a favorite, offering a well-balanced and comforting fall dish on a cool and gusty evening. Folk It Up. A true sign...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s homecoming weekend tomorrow for Virginia State and Virginia Union University and both schools say they’re expecting a big turnout. The Virginia Union University Panthers will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday. Kick-off starts at noon. “I think it’s going to be a nice...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy