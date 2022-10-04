Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
Virginia Lottery announces first $50 scratcher ticket
The $50 scratcher game is the first scratcher in Virginia Lottery history to carry that price point and individuals will be able to earn up to $5 million in the new game.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare strengthens partnership with Tennessee State University
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Tennessee State University. According to an Oct. 6 news release, the funds will create scholarship opportunities for students enrolled in the Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute and the Department of Computer Science within the College of Engineering. The gift is part of HCA Healthcare's commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding
Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
majorleaguefishing.com
James River Set to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament
RICHMOND, Va. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Northeast, Shenandoah, Buckeye and North Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at the James River. Hosted by Richmond...
WRIC TV
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Oct. 6-12
A taste of the 2022 Folk Feast: Roasted autumn butternut squash bisque with duck confit, Shenandoah apples and a drizzle of Virginia maple syrup from Shagbark. The dish was a favorite, offering a well-balanced and comforting fall dish on a cool and gusty evening. Folk It Up. A true sign...
NBC12
VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s homecoming weekend tomorrow for Virginia State and Virginia Union University and both schools say they’re expecting a big turnout. The Virginia Union University Panthers will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday. Kick-off starts at noon. “I think it’s going to be a nice...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
Need a job? Henrico County Public Schools is hiring!
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Area Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St. The school division said it will be hiring bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.
wvtf.org
New York Times reporting raises questions about a Richmond hospital owned by Bon Secours
Richmond Community Hospital makes the most money of any hospital in the state. And yet the primarily Black community that the hospital serves often doesn’t get the care community members need. That’s according to recent reporting from the New York Times. Katie Thomas is a healthcare reporter for...
Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon
Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
The pandemic took Northern Neck Ginger Ale away. But this group isn't giving up.
The beloved Northern Neck Ginger Ale produced regionally in Virginia by the Coca-Cola Company was discontinued after 94 years during the height of the pandemic.
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
