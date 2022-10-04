ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDFQn_0iLl0gyK00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a Florida deputy 6 times

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a deputy in Florida Thursday morning six times, officials say. According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m. while on patrol in Babcock Ranch, Florida, a juvenile who seemed suspicious was riding a bicycle around a restaurant during the State of Emergency curfew for Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#Food Drink#The Sky Walk Publix
The Daily South

Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian

Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
tiremeetsroad.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner arrives in Cape Coral, starts serving hot breakfast to hungry Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Parked at a Lowes parking lot, the mobile diner’s mission right now is to serve hot meals to those who need it during their time of need. Denny’s is stepping up in a big way doing what they know best, cooking up hot meals for hungry people. The Denny’s mobile relief diner announced on Facebook earlier yesterday (Oct 3, 2022) that they’re in Florida, are parked at 285 SW 25th Ln Lowes in Cape Coral, FL between Oct 4- Oct 8 and will be serving hot meals to anyone who wants one between the hours of 8AM-2PM.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy