TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After several years with the lights out and the screen black the small independent Lamphouse Theatre is open once again. Located in the Warehouse District of Old Twin Falls, the Lamphouse will once again show documentaries, independent films, and classic movies. "It's a work in progress," laughed Dave Woodhead, owner and operator of the Lamphouse. Hoping to open the doors up to audience sooner than he'd like, Woodhead has had to delay the first showing for one reason or another. The first show to be played will be the documentary "Hallelujah" about the song written by Leonard Cohen. "We do love these kinds of movies. We're fortunate to have the space that once was the Lamphouse Theatre and we're maybe better able to do it now," said Woodhead. Originally opened in 2001 the Lamphouse would show films for the next six years until business slowed. Woodhead said reopening the theater has been a goal of his for sometime and hopes there will be a big enough audience to support it. The Lamphouse will offer some snacks, non-alcoholic cocktails, and soft-drinks; eventually they'll serve beer and mixed drinks. Once fully operational the theater will have two evening showings with weekend matinees. Woodhead said he'll be able to show movies on a smaller screen in the lounge as well.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO