Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration
Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
Mass General Brigham's Dr. Anne Klibanski on building the academic health system of the future
A continued commitment to patient care, research, teaching and innovation — while addressing existing challenges — will be part of the future of healthcare, according to Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham. Dr. Klibanski has served at the helm of Mass General Brigham...
How Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctors Program is 'humanizing' the patient experience
Peter Gliatto, MD, director of Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor Program, said one of the greatest advantages to working in a home-based care program is that it gives physicians more time with patients and in turn humanizes the healthcare experience. Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor program has been around for more than...
U of North Carolina School of Medicine awarded $3M to lead PTSD study
The U.S. Defense Department awarded $3 million to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine's Institute for Trauma Recovery. Researchers will evaluate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being
The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
Study finds possible culprit of pollution-associated heart attacks and stroke
Harvard researchers found particle radioactivity may be a cause of pollution-associated heart attacks and strokes, the American Heart Association reported Oct. 5. The study, published in Journal of the American Heart Association, found particle radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the gas radon found in fine particulate matter (PM2.5), increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and enhances toxicity of PM2.5.
NYC Health + Hospitals nears completion of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital
NYC Health + Hospitals is almost finished with the construction of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital. The hospital will be the first new public hospital in New York since 1982, according to an Oct. 6 news release. It was funded through a $923 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center rebrands after merger
Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center revealed a new brand and logo Oct. 3 following its April merger. On April 1, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance became Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The new brand and logo use colors and shapes that pay homage to the legacy organizations, according to a news release.
