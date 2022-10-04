ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration

Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

U of North Carolina School of Medicine awarded $3M to lead PTSD study

The U.S. Defense Department awarded $3 million to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine's Institute for Trauma Recovery. Researchers will evaluate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
beckershospitalreview.com

National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being

The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds

A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds

The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Study finds possible culprit of pollution-associated heart attacks and stroke

Harvard researchers found particle radioactivity may be a cause of pollution-associated heart attacks and strokes, the American Heart Association reported Oct. 5. The study, published in Journal of the American Heart Association, found particle radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the gas radon found in fine particulate matter (PM2.5), increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and enhances toxicity of PM2.5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Gastrointestinal Cancer#Nci#Harvard Medical School#Brigham#Women S Hospital
beckershospitalreview.com

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center rebrands after merger

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center revealed a new brand and logo Oct. 3 following its April merger. On April 1, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance became Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The new brand and logo use colors and shapes that pay homage to the legacy organizations, according to a news release.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy