Omaha, NE

klin.com

Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont Police probe possible case of attempted child enticement

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Fremont Police Department is investigating what they say is a case of attempted child enticement earlier this week. Police say that on Monday afternoon, a bus dropped off a student at Linden Elementary in Fremont. As the student approached Keene Avenue, police say, they walked by...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
iheart.com

Body found in Clay County believed to be missing Columbus woman

(Clay County, NE) -- A body found in rural Clay County earlier this week is identified as a missing Columbus woman. The Nebraska State Patrol says the body was found just east of Harvard, Nebraska Wednesday morning. The state patrol says following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25 year old Jasmine Garnett. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
iheart.com

Omaha woman arrested in connection to double fatal Bellevue crash

(Bellevue, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested in connection to a double fatal crash in Bellevue. The Sarpy County Attorney's Office says on Wednesday, 33 year old Maria Diaz Castelan was arrested for felony motor vehicle homicide charges stemming from a motor vehicle crash that killed 23 year old Kirsten Fritz and 30 year old Victor Munoz Garcia.
BELLEVUE, NE

