Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral
The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people. His family have been critical of...
U.K.・
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms
A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Family 'devastated' after motorcyclist killed in Fife crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A917 in Fife have said they are "devastated" by his death. Ryan Bayne, 28, died when his Kawasaki ZX9 left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday. His family said in a statement: "We are devastated and...
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison while serving three life sentences
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said.He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.The killer, who was in his mid-70s, was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.Their...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: One boy guilty of revenge killing
A youth has been found guilty of the "revenge" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021. A boy, 16, was found...
Comments / 0