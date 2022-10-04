ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17

A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC

Search continues for missing father

Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC

Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral

The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people. His family have been critical of...
BBC

Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC

Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms

A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
BBC

Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'

Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC

PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape

A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
BBC

CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC

Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say

The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC

Family 'devastated' after motorcyclist killed in Fife crash

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A917 in Fife have said they are "devastated" by his death. Ryan Bayne, 28, died when his Kawasaki ZX9 left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday. His family said in a statement: "We are devastated and...
BBC

Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset

More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
The Independent

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison while serving three life sentences

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said.He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.The killer, who was in his mid-70s, was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.Their...
BBC

Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11

A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
