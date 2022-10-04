ONIDA, S.D. - Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company’s $4.5 billion dollar investment is good for the state and the globe. “The carbon intensity score around industry, not just agriculture, but industry in general is going to be more relevant moving forward,” Blank told reporters during a media event Tuesday. “And as it becomes more relevant, the penalties for not complying with a certain level is going to hurt plants to where they cannot be competitive in the market anymore.”

ONIDA, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO