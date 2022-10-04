Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut
The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said Sam Hauser ‘should send me a thank you card’
BOSTON — Sam Hauser’s quickly climbing up Celtics fans’ power rankings the more he knocks down each of his 3-pointers. He shot a blistering 4-for-5 on 3s in the preseason opener against the Hornets, then followed that up with a 5-of-8 showing in the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Hauser has quickly emerged as one of the best shooters on the team — if not the best marksman.
Draymond Green leaked video of Jordan Poole punch raises risk of lasting damage on Warriors
A new layer was added to the Draymond Green altercation with Jordan Poole from Warriors practice this week after video of the incident was leaked by TMZ on Friday. In the footage, Green is seen walking up to Poole and making contact with Poole’s chest during a practice drill. Poole responds to the close contact with a shove of Green and the veteran forward wasted no time with a sharp retaliation, throwing a punch that brought Poole to the floor. Green begins to stand over Poole before the two sides are separated as the video cuts out.
Draymond Green won’t be suspended for striking Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green isn’t expected to miss any games due to suspension on the heels of his altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday according to GM Bob Myers. Myers told reporters on Thursday that Green apologized to both coaches and teammates in attendance, including the player he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics Mailbag: Mfiondu Kabengele emerging, Sam Hauser impact, Payton Pritchard trade?
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Which Celtic do you predict will be the biggest pleasant surprise during the exhibition season? — Paul F. We are halfway through the exhibition season...
Celtics’ Noah Vonleh puts up double-double against Hornets in extended minutes
With four starters sitting a preseason game and the Celtics looking for big man depth, Noah Vonleh put together his best performance as a Celtic in extended minutes. Vonleh, who got the start Friday against the Hornets, had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a team-high 31 minutes.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 112-103, Blake Griffin makes debut
It was a lot more competitive of a game between the Celtics and Hornets, unlike the blowout win Boston put together in the preseason opener. While Charlotte sprinted ahead early to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, the Celtics quickly made it a game then ran away from the Hornets themselves. The Celtics beat up the Hornets 112-103 in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to improve to 2-1 in the preseason.
Donte DiVincenzo thought he was joining Celtics at trade deadline before deal fell apart
The Celtics made a number of big moves around last year’s trade deadline, making several deals in all before their day was done. One other rumored swap that week included former Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo who was eventually traded to the Sacramento Kings on deadline day. In an interview...
RELATED PEOPLE
Justin Jackson strengthens case for Celtics roster spot in win over Hornets
The Celtics could certainly use one more wing with size to round out their 15-man roster this year. It’s an understandable thin area on the depth chart since there just aren’t that many minutes available behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team shipped off young wing Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon leaving the bench relatively bare behind the duo. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be playing and guarding some small forwards but there is certainly one more wing to be added to the roster for depth purposes.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0