Los Angeles, CA

MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said Sam Hauser ‘should send me a thank you card’

BOSTON — Sam Hauser’s quickly climbing up Celtics fans’ power rankings the more he knocks down each of his 3-pointers. He shot a blistering 4-for-5 on 3s in the preseason opener against the Hornets, then followed that up with a 5-of-8 showing in the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Hauser has quickly emerged as one of the best shooters on the team — if not the best marksman.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Draymond Green leaked video of Jordan Poole punch raises risk of lasting damage on Warriors

A new layer was added to the Draymond Green altercation with Jordan Poole from Warriors practice this week after video of the incident was leaked by TMZ on Friday. In the footage, Green is seen walking up to Poole and making contact with Poole’s chest during a practice drill. Poole responds to the close contact with a shove of Green and the veteran forward wasted no time with a sharp retaliation, throwing a punch that brought Poole to the floor. Green begins to stand over Poole before the two sides are separated as the video cuts out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 112-103, Blake Griffin makes debut

It was a lot more competitive of a game between the Celtics and Hornets, unlike the blowout win Boston put together in the preseason opener. While Charlotte sprinted ahead early to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, the Celtics quickly made it a game then ran away from the Hornets themselves. The Celtics beat up the Hornets 112-103 in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to improve to 2-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Justin Jackson strengthens case for Celtics roster spot in win over Hornets

The Celtics could certainly use one more wing with size to round out their 15-man roster this year. It’s an understandable thin area on the depth chart since there just aren’t that many minutes available behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team shipped off young wing Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon leaving the bench relatively bare behind the duo. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be playing and guarding some small forwards but there is certainly one more wing to be added to the roster for depth purposes.
BOSTON, MA
