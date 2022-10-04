The Celtics could certainly use one more wing with size to round out their 15-man roster this year. It’s an understandable thin area on the depth chart since there just aren’t that many minutes available behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team shipped off young wing Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon leaving the bench relatively bare behind the duo. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be playing and guarding some small forwards but there is certainly one more wing to be added to the roster for depth purposes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO