Cleveland, OH

beckershospitalreview.com

Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment

The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals

University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location

Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
DEFIANCE, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Local
Ohio Business
Person
Michael Roizen
spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
AKRON, OH
#Smoking Cessation#Ldl Cholesterol#Immunization#General Health#Medical Services#Cleveland Clinic#Global Wellness Institute
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE

