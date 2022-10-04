Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment
The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
cleveland19.com
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
Cleveland Jewish News
Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals
University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
RSV cases on the rise in children — what parents should know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that increased cases of RSV in children and adults appeared earlier than expected in Washington, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Mentor Church saves a non-profit pharmacy that was days away from closing
A Mentor church is the saving grace for Lake County non-profit pharmacy. The pharmacy was ready to close its doors after it lost its funding.
RELATED PEOPLE
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
My Sister's Keeper-Cleveland creates bonds of sisterhood for women impacted by cancer: 'Do It For Danielle'
CLEVELAND — Sherri White of Cleveland and Tara Douglas of Brook Park are sisters bonded not by blood, but by battle … a battle against breast cancer. “Cancer is traumatic, and you can't understand it unless you've been there and so that's what makes My Sister's Keeper unique,” White explains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen and a 6-year-old were killed during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Comments / 0