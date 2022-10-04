ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
RadarOnline

‘Financially And Emotionally Abusive’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife’s Private Messages To Actor Exposed In Custody War

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee's custody war intensified after email exchanges between the two were submitted as part of their custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a series of messages that Jesse and Aryn exchanged in the months before the actor rushed to court. Article continues...
RadarOnline

Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch

Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Aryn Drake Lee
Jesse Williams
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit

When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
E! News

E! News

