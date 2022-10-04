Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
‘Delusional Dirtbag Parent’: Jesse Williams' Scathing Email To His Ex-Wife Exposed As Exes’ Court War Intensifies
Ex-Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams unloaded on his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee in a private message he wrote to her last year where he accused her of being “toxic” to their children, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com obtained a bombshell email that Jesse sent Aryn on September 25, 2021....
‘Financially And Emotionally Abusive’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife’s Private Messages To Actor Exposed In Custody War
Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee's custody war intensified after email exchanges between the two were submitted as part of their custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a series of messages that Jesse and Aryn exchanged in the months before the actor rushed to court. Article continues...
‘Receipt Season,’ Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Breaks Her Silence
Jesse Williams’ ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is tired of staying quiet and is coming with “receipts” amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their two children. Drake-Lee took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a selfie with a lengthy caption, raising awareness of her and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Shuts Down Ex-Wife In Custody Battle, Judge Orders Exes To Attend Counseling
Jesse Williams shut down his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s attempt to block their kids from visiting him in New York while he works on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor and his ex-wife were in court last week to argue their cases. Article...
Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch
Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Nobody Will Ever' Replace Her! Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Tearfully Speaks Out As He Battles Her Defunct Show's Producers In Court
Wendy Williams' ex-husband raved about the years and effort they put into her now-defunct daytime talk show as he prepares to take on producers in court for wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kevin Hunter Sr. went live on Instagram to share an update about his family dynamic, revealing their son...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
E! News
216K+
Followers
52K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0