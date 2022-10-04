Pedestrian who was hit and killed Sunday night in Mason County has been identified

A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver in Mason County Sunday night has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as Paul B. Taft, 56, of Shelton by Mason County Coroner Jaime Taylor Tuesday morning.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, two Shelton residents — a 63-year-old driver and 58-year-old passenger — were headed south on state Route 3 at Deer Creek.

Troopers say Taft was sitting in the southbound lane when he was hit by the car. After the collision, the vehicle came to a stop on the right side of the highway, just south of Deer Creek.

The road was fully blocked for about two hours, according to State Patrol.