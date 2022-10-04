ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Medicare cuts concerning to Ky. home health leaders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky home health leaders are expressing deep concern over proposed Medicare cuts to essential senior care services, which they estimate will have an $18 million impact to Medicare home health in Kentucky next year. They are asking Congress to halt the action. The Partnership for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Colossal to Run 2022 Big-Game Hero Competition on Behalf of DTCare

PHOENIX - October 7, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Once again, Arizona is leading the charge in finding new and groundbreaking ways to spread awareness for conservation. The state of Arizona has historically issued two special permit tags to hunt mule deer annually — one at auction and the other through a raffle. This year, a third permit will go to the winner of the Big-Game Hero Competition!
ARIZONA STATE
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
SANDY HOOK, KY

