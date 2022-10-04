PHOENIX - October 7, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Once again, Arizona is leading the charge in finding new and groundbreaking ways to spread awareness for conservation. The state of Arizona has historically issued two special permit tags to hunt mule deer annually — one at auction and the other through a raffle. This year, a third permit will go to the winner of the Big-Game Hero Competition!

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO