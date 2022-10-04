ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watervliet, NY
Watervliet, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Motorcyclist in deadly Lake George crash pleads not guilty

The man accused of driving a motorcycle while high and drunk and killing two people in Lake George went before the judge Friday. Anthony Futia pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s still in a wheelchair, four months after the crash that killed Quinton Delgadillo and Jamie Persons. Investigators...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court

A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash

A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect charged with arson

The suspect arrested in connection to a fire in Hudson Falls is now facing an arson charge. Peter Lemery, 47, was already charged with reckless endangerment for the fire that destroyed an apartment building earlier this week. Lemery lived in the downstairs apartment in the building at 11 Maple St.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man convicted in January 2020 Greene County manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter. Joseph Dominguez-Carle was found guilty after a nearly two-week trial. Dominguez-Carle stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January 2020. The district attorney says the two men were both involved with the same woman. Dominguez-Carle killed McMahon inside his apartment, wrapped his body...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
HUDSON FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy