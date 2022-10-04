Read full article on original website
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
NYSP arrest three after car chase ending in Menands
On October 5, NYSP was involved in a pursuit of a stolen car ending in Menands. The chase resulted in three arrests.
WNYT
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
WNYT
Motorcyclist in deadly Lake George crash pleads not guilty
The man accused of driving a motorcycle while high and drunk and killing two people in Lake George went before the judge Friday. Anthony Futia pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s still in a wheelchair, four months after the crash that killed Quinton Delgadillo and Jamie Persons. Investigators...
WNYT
Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court
A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash
A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
Colonie Police: Domestic call nets handgun, arrest
An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue.
Waterford man charged with DWI after Malta crash
State police arrested a Waterford man on Wednesday. Joseph Michaud, 34, faces charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI), plus some lesser traffic violations.
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect charged with arson
The suspect arrested in connection to a fire in Hudson Falls is now facing an arson charge. Peter Lemery, 47, was already charged with reckless endangerment for the fire that destroyed an apartment building earlier this week. Lemery lived in the downstairs apartment in the building at 11 Maple St.
Corinth man charged with DWI after hit-and-run
A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday. Matthew Kingsley, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other traffic violations.
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
WNYT
Man convicted in January 2020 Greene County manslaughter
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter. Joseph Dominguez-Carle was found guilty after a nearly two-week trial. Dominguez-Carle stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January 2020. The district attorney says the two men were both involved with the same woman. Dominguez-Carle killed McMahon inside his apartment, wrapped his body...
WNYT
Broadalbin man accused of trying to cash nearly $3,000 fake check
A Broadalbin man is under arrest for trying to cash fraudulent checks. Police say on August 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone tried to cash a check of nearly $3,000. They believe it was 31-year-old Elijah Jacobs who tried to cash the fake check.
Colonie PD look to name alleged Price Chopper burglar
Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store's surveillance camera.
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
Caretakers charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Columbia County
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County. New York State Police have also identified the teen as Romelo Cruze, 14.
