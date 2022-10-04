RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hurricane Ian pictures out of Florida often show cars floating in the water. They represent how deep the water was, or how powerful the wind blew. But if you are looking for a used car, keep in mind some of these same cars may be coming to a used car lot or private party near you. Deemed a total loss by the insurance companies, an individual or unscrupulous operator may take the car, spruce it up a bit, and try to re-sell it to an unsuspecting buyer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO