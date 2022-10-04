Read full article on original website
Nevada Health Link begins “window shopping” period
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans can now browse health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link. This year, the number of plans has expanded by 37, bringing the total to 163. In Washoe County, there are 88 options available. Carriers include Aetna, Anthem, Hometown Health, HPN, and Friday Health Plans. There are also several dozen plans for Nevadans living in rural counties.
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
Cars damaged by Hurricane Ian offered up to unsuspecting buyers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hurricane Ian pictures out of Florida often show cars floating in the water. They represent how deep the water was, or how powerful the wind blew. But if you are looking for a used car, keep in mind some of these same cars may be coming to a used car lot or private party near you. Deemed a total loss by the insurance companies, an individual or unscrupulous operator may take the car, spruce it up a bit, and try to re-sell it to an unsuspecting buyer.
Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses. The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford. Visits to the ER for suspected...
New lawsuit alleges negligence by PG&E in causing the Mosquito Fire
SAN DIEGO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit brought against Pacific Gas and Electric is alleging negligence by the power company that caused the Mosquito Fire. Franz Law Group filed a lawsuit on Sept. 29 in California court on behalf of several community residents who suffered serious property losses and other damage as a result of the fire.
CNN poll: Republican candidates lead in 3 Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican candidates hold leads among likely voters in three statewide races, a new poll from CNN shows. In the race for U.S. Senate, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has 48% support among likely voters while 46% support Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Among registered voters, Cortez Masto holds a three-point lead, 47%-44%.
More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state. According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.
Family Time: Nevada Moms founder, Kacey Queen, shares her family’s Fall Bucket List
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is in the air and before the cold weather sets in completely, now is the time to plan your family’s fall activities. Nevada Moms founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break for this month’s Family Time segment and it was all about fall. Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals are an autumn staple. Click here to see the best places to pick pumpkins and enjoy apple cider with the whole family in the Reno-Sparks area.
Inmate walkaway back in custody
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections have arrested an walkaway inmate. 32-year-old Jeremiah Nichols drove away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May. He was arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from that work site. NDOC says an...
