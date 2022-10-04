This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Then, at New York Comic-con, the team took the stage to reveal a brand new finale trailer for the series that may or may not have revealed the identity of Middle-earth's biggest bad. Here's where we sit now that we have all the information there is headed into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.

