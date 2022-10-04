Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Then, at New York Comic-con, the team took the stage to reveal a brand new finale trailer for the series that may or may not have revealed the identity of Middle-earth's biggest bad. Here's where we sit now that we have all the information there is headed into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.
IGN
Only In Theaters - Official Trailer
Only In Theaters is an intimate film about the Laemmle Theatres, the beloved 84-year-old arthouse cinema chain in Los Angeles, as they face seismic change and downward pressure. Yet the family behind this multigenerational business – whose sole mission has been to support the art of film – is determined to see it survive. The film features interviews with Ava DuVernay, James Ivory, Cameron Crowe, Mark Ulano, and Leonard Maltin.
IGN
V/H/S/99 Official Trailer - NYCC 2022
V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. V/H/S/99, directed by Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Vanessa...
IGN
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Daniel Craig's Deleted Doctor Strange 2 Character Revealed in New Artwork
Daniel Craig almost appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now we know exactly how he would have looked. Costume Concept Illustrator Darryl Warner revealed the concept art he produced during the making of Doctor Strange 2 via Instagram… and that includes Craig’s Asgardian character, Balder the Brave.
IGN
My Fantastic Ranch - Reveal Trailer
Build a ranch and train dragons and unicorns in My Fantastic Ranch, an upcoming management game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Game Store on November 17, 2022. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, including building elements and more.
IGN
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
IGN
Violent Night Director Talks David Harbour's New Role as an Ass-Kicking Santa
The lyric "Santa Claus is coming to town" will become more ominous after Violent Night hits theaters this December. From director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night stars David Harbour as the real-deal Santa, caught up in a treacherous hostage/robbery plot while making his rounds on Christmas Eve and ready to dispense harsh, lethal justice to those on his naughty list (aka: the unfortunate mercenaries trying to steal millions).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Midnight Club: Season 1 - Review
Mike Flanagan has developed a body of work for Netflix that has left fans chilled to their bones year after year. Since his first series for the streaming platform, The Haunting of Hill House, the writer and director has proven his understanding of emotional gut punches and nuanced storytelling that have left all of us on the edge of our seats waiting for more. The Midnight Club doesn’t live up to his former efforts in nuance or overall narrative quality, but it’s not without its merits.
IGN
Werewolf by Night - Review
It's no secret that Marvel Studios has never shied away from referencing events that took place in past MCU films with upcoming projects. However, it's very rare for the studio to pay homage by referencing classic genres and tropes with its films and TV shows. While Wandavision took a big...
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN
The Visitor - Review
The Visitor will be available on digital and On Demand on Oct. 7, and on EPIX December 2022. Reviews for middle-of-the-road purgatories like Justin P. Lange's The Visitor are the most challenging critiques to tackle. When you adore or loathe a movie, the words flow. Then there are the forgettable to frustrating titles like The Visitor that are competently shot, yet the storytelling leaves you disappointed, like being fed Cracker Barrel instead of grandma's down-home cooking. Simon Boyes and Adam Mason's screenplay about a rural bloodline, the husband who sees his doppelganger in paintings, and the mystery that never excites is dustier than attic storage boxes. Lange initially drew attention for directing 2018's The Dark, but horrific accomplishments do not repeat in his third whisper of a genre feature.
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Gets its First Trailer at NYCC 2022
Here's your look at the trailer for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, an upcoming series based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The 8-episode series stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who...
IGN
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Review
Mr. Harrigan's Phone is now streaming on Netflix. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is an old-fashioned, almost-gothic ghost story, and based on a Stephen King short story, it’s exactly the kind of scare we need in time for Halloween, right? Well, it would be… if it was any good. Instead, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone squanders its intriguing setup to tell a limp, ineffective cautionary tale through the lens of a supernatural thriller. Even its modern twist feels more like a one-note lecture about our addiction to smartphones.
IGN
Batman & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Video Review
Battle & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Oct. 18. Review by Jesse Schedeen. Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons doesn't rival the best of the many DC Universe Movies. The plot is straightforward and predictable to a fault, and the shift to full computer-generated animation creates as many problems as it solves. Even so, the film succeeds where it matters most by capturing the wonderful dynamic between Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. These two are a more compelling Dynamic Duo than their fathers ever were, and that alone makes a strong case for a series of Super Sons movies.
IGN
Run Sweetheart Run - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Run Sweetheart Run, an upcoming movie starring Ella Balinska, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt. Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved...
Comments / 0