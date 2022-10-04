ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

FPL shares Hurricane Ian power update. ‘Traffic is one of our biggest issues.’

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

With any luck, Florida Power & Light should complete restoration of power to all of its customers by the end of the day Friday.

That includes 18,830 in Manatee County, 69,200 in Sarasota County, and more than 200,000 statewide who were still without power at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when FPL CEO Eric Silagy delivered his latest update.

But there will be exceptions, including Fort Myers Beach, which is a search-and-rescue area and — in some cases — a recovery area, he said, speaking from a Lee County Civic Center parking lot.

There are also areas which remain inaccessible to crews because of storm damage.

In addition, homes and businesses that suffered damage which makes them unsafe to accept power will take longer.

Customers who notice structural damage to their house or building need to contact a licensed electrician prior to power being restored for an inspection to ensure that it is safe to turn on the power there, he said.

Silagy pledged that workers from FPL and other utilities from 30 states would continue working around the clock to restore power while keeping safety top of mind.

In some cases, it’s like hand-to-hand combat, working backyard to backyard, he said.

Stay off the roads

Asked if there is anything the public could do to assist, Silagy asked for patience and to keep driving to a minimum so that line crews aren’t caught up in traffic.

“Please let our crews through. We’re trying to restore power,” he said. “Traffic is one of our biggest issues now.”

Myakka City area will take longer

Peace River Electric Cooperative was reporting 2,107 outages on Tuesday, including 792 in Manatee County and four in Sarasota County.

Myakka City has experienced widespread flooding and is in the Peace River service area.

Flooded or washed out roads is impeding restoration of electrical service in the Myakka City area, said Mark Sellers, communications coordinator for PRECO.

“The Myakka area is the hardest hit in our service area, and there are some areas we can’t reach because of flooding,” he said.

Other than those inaccessible areas, and damaged homes which have not yet been inspected for safety, Myakka City power should be fully restored by tonight, Sellers said.

There was no ready estimate on how many homes are still considered inaccessible in Myakka City.

The Myakka River at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County was still at major flood level at 11 feet on Tuesday. Seven feet is considered flood stage.

Danny Cacchiotti, former chief of Myakka Fire Rescue, had high praised for PRECO workers who restored power.

“All those guys did an outstanding job. After Ian, this place looked like a war zone with rows of power poles on the ground. These guys came in and got the job done,” Cacchiotti said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Myakka City, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Sarasota County, FL
Traffic
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Industry
Manatee County, FL
Traffic
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpl#Hurricanes#Service Area#Hurricane Ian#Florida Power Light
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
3K+
Followers
130
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy