UPDATE: Issue with Verizon 911 service has been repaired.

----

Original story

Important notice to Verizon customers in Hawkins County. Hawkins County Central Dispatch is receiving reports that some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911.

If you are a Verizon customer and are having trouble connecting with Hawkins County 911, please call 423-272-7121 to get assistance.

Verizon has informed us that it is working on the problem, which is also occurring in other parts of the state.

Hawkins E-911 will updated this report when new information becomes available.