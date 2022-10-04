ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon

Issue with Verizon 911 service has been repaired

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XJmP_0iLkxBEw00

UPDATE: Issue with Verizon 911 service has been repaired.

----

Original story

Important notice to Verizon customers in Hawkins County. Hawkins County Central Dispatch is receiving reports that some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911.

If you are a Verizon customer and are having trouble connecting with Hawkins County 911, please call 423-272-7121 to get assistance.

Verizon has informed us that it is working on the problem, which is also occurring in other parts of the state.

Hawkins E-911 will updated this report when new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy