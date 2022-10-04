Board of Education to close on new middle school property on Oct. 10

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.

New Middle School Updates

“We are very excited that we have an addendum that has been signed by all parties and we will be moving forward in closing for the new school property on Monday, Oct. 10,” said Eldreth in regards to the new middle school.

The board stated that everybody is in agreement for the purchase of property and all that’s left is working on the paperwork. Eldreth also stated that they will not be dealing with wetlands as they had previously dealt with in the former property in Jefferson.

Comments from Superintendent

The meeting began with comments from the Superintendent, which included upcoming dates, recent success in schools and more.

Upcoming dates for the month of October include:

Oct. 3-6: Virtual School Bus Driver Training ClassOct. 6: Mountain View Fall Festival, 5 to 8 p.m.Oct. 7: ACHS visit and High School College Career Day, 9 a.m.Oct. 12: PSAT for 10th and 11th grade students at ACHS and AEC.Oct. 17: Fall Family Literacy Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 17-20: Virtual School Bus Driver Training ClassOct. 18: WWES Mini Fall Festival/Haunted TrailOct. 19: Early Release/Required workdayOct. 20: Required teacher workdayOct. 21: PD day for staff: Science of ReadingOct. 25: Family Design Night 1 at ACMS, 6 to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 26: School visit to Blue Ridge Elementary School, 9 a.m.Oct. 27: STEM Night with Fall/Halloween activities at WWESOct. 28: ACMS Maker DayOct. 28: Arts performances at MVES, Mask and Mime with Doug BerkyOct. 29: AEC’s 2nd annual Blue Ridge Pumpkin Run and Fall Festival, 3 p.m.Oct. 31: Read and Treat at the Farmers Market.

Cox then spoke on the success in the schools, starting with the ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band’s first competition at Ledford on Sept. 24. The band placed second overall in the 2A division out of five bands. Their other placements in 2A were second place color guard, second place percussion, second place music, second place marching, second place visual effect and they received an overall rating of Excellent.

She also spoke on the girls tennis team as they secured two wins during the week of Sept. 26 against Hibriten, 6-3 and Freedom, 8-1.

“Ashe County Middle School now leads the state in words mastered for Vocabulary.com,” said Cox. “Before COVID-19, our students had had some successes and now our middle school students are No. 1 in the state. Our students have really been learning lots of words and they have surpassed any other school in the state that is participating.”

Cox also stated that Thoughtful Thursdays will be coming to Ashe County. Thoughtful Thursdays is a partnership between Ashe County Farm Bureau and Chick-fil-A where once a month, they will provide breakfast to all staff, rotating through all Ashe County School sites.

To end her comments, Cox recognized the 2022 Mountaineer Readers Program as well as the recipients of the GEAR UP AIM Grant.

The Mountaineer Readers Program is a part of Appalachian State’s Reich College of Education’s Public School Partnership. Among the list of top students were ACS students Savannah P., top in grades 1-2, Laylen H., top in grades 3-4 and River P., top in grade 5.

GEAR UP AIM Grant recipients were Tonya Denny from BRES with $7,400, Stefan Kunz from AEC with $5,700 and Kelly Holleman from ACMS with $7,771.34.

Action Items

The first action item was the approval of minutes from Sept. 12 and 28. These minutes were approved by the board.

Personnel was next on the agenda and it was also approved.

The NC Pre-Kindergarten Sub-Contracts were then presented by Amanda Coldiron, Finance Officer, and Terry Richardson, EC/Pre-K Director, to the board. Ashe County Schools is the contracting agent for NC Pre-Kindergarten. In addition to the public school system, Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission/Sizemore Center, Ashe Developmental Day and Learning Thru Play, Inc. will be providing Pre-Kindergarten Services. The contracts are presented every two-years and were approved by the board.

Tammy Woods then asked for approval for the Early Learning Center Catering Contract, which is recommended between ACS and Learning Thru Play. For several years, ACS has provided lunch to the Learning Thru Play child care program and they provide approximately 50 meals daily at $4.50 per meal. The contract was approved.

Jerry Baker then presented the ACHS Field House HVAC Addition. Baker retracted his previous comment that he put in as a request for HVAC due to a difference in budgeting and bids.

“At this time, we do not see the difference of the funding to take care of HVAC,” said Baker. “I reached out to Brian Hampton and told him to be reconsidering what we might want to do with that money. One of the first things he mentioned was a commercial washer and dryer.”

Simmons said that she would like for the board to move fast on the issue and for Coach Hampton to bring his ideas to the table so the kids can begin benefiting from whatever it is that they may do.