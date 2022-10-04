ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Board of Education to close on new middle school property on Oct. 10

By By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqqqI_0iLkx3GN00

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.

New Middle School Updates

“We are very excited that we have an addendum that has been signed by all parties and we will be moving forward in closing for the new school property on Monday, Oct. 10,” said Eldreth in regards to the new middle school.

The board stated that everybody is in agreement for the purchase of property and all that’s left is working on the paperwork. Eldreth also stated that they will not be dealing with wetlands as they had previously dealt with in the former property in Jefferson.

Comments from Superintendent

The meeting began with comments from the Superintendent, which included upcoming dates, recent success in schools and more.

Upcoming dates for the month of October include:

Oct. 3-6: Virtual School Bus Driver Training ClassOct. 6: Mountain View Fall Festival, 5 to 8 p.m.Oct. 7: ACHS visit and High School College Career Day, 9 a.m.Oct. 12: PSAT for 10th and 11th grade students at ACHS and AEC.Oct. 17: Fall Family Literacy Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 17-20: Virtual School Bus Driver Training ClassOct. 18: WWES Mini Fall Festival/Haunted TrailOct. 19: Early Release/Required workdayOct. 20: Required teacher workdayOct. 21: PD day for staff: Science of ReadingOct. 25: Family Design Night 1 at ACMS, 6 to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 26: School visit to Blue Ridge Elementary School, 9 a.m.Oct. 27: STEM Night with Fall/Halloween activities at WWESOct. 28: ACMS Maker DayOct. 28: Arts performances at MVES, Mask and Mime with Doug BerkyOct. 29: AEC’s 2nd annual Blue Ridge Pumpkin Run and Fall Festival, 3 p.m.Oct. 31: Read and Treat at the Farmers Market.

Cox then spoke on the success in the schools, starting with the ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band’s first competition at Ledford on Sept. 24. The band placed second overall in the 2A division out of five bands. Their other placements in 2A were second place color guard, second place percussion, second place music, second place marching, second place visual effect and they received an overall rating of Excellent.

She also spoke on the girls tennis team as they secured two wins during the week of Sept. 26 against Hibriten, 6-3 and Freedom, 8-1.

“Ashe County Middle School now leads the state in words mastered for Vocabulary.com,” said Cox. “Before COVID-19, our students had had some successes and now our middle school students are No. 1 in the state. Our students have really been learning lots of words and they have surpassed any other school in the state that is participating.”

Cox also stated that Thoughtful Thursdays will be coming to Ashe County. Thoughtful Thursdays is a partnership between Ashe County Farm Bureau and Chick-fil-A where once a month, they will provide breakfast to all staff, rotating through all Ashe County School sites.

To end her comments, Cox recognized the 2022 Mountaineer Readers Program as well as the recipients of the GEAR UP AIM Grant.

The Mountaineer Readers Program is a part of Appalachian State’s Reich College of Education’s Public School Partnership. Among the list of top students were ACS students Savannah P., top in grades 1-2, Laylen H., top in grades 3-4 and River P., top in grade 5.

GEAR UP AIM Grant recipients were Tonya Denny from BRES with $7,400, Stefan Kunz from AEC with $5,700 and Kelly Holleman from ACMS with $7,771.34.

Action Items

The first action item was the approval of minutes from Sept. 12 and 28. These minutes were approved by the board.

Personnel was next on the agenda and it was also approved.

The NC Pre-Kindergarten Sub-Contracts were then presented by Amanda Coldiron, Finance Officer, and Terry Richardson, EC/Pre-K Director, to the board. Ashe County Schools is the contracting agent for NC Pre-Kindergarten. In addition to the public school system, Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission/Sizemore Center, Ashe Developmental Day and Learning Thru Play, Inc. will be providing Pre-Kindergarten Services. The contracts are presented every two-years and were approved by the board.

Tammy Woods then asked for approval for the Early Learning Center Catering Contract, which is recommended between ACS and Learning Thru Play. For several years, ACS has provided lunch to the Learning Thru Play child care program and they provide approximately 50 meals daily at $4.50 per meal. The contract was approved.

Jerry Baker then presented the ACHS Field House HVAC Addition. Baker retracted his previous comment that he put in as a request for HVAC due to a difference in budgeting and bids.

“At this time, we do not see the difference of the funding to take care of HVAC,” said Baker. “I reached out to Brian Hampton and told him to be reconsidering what we might want to do with that money. One of the first things he mentioned was a commercial washer and dryer.”

Simmons said that she would like for the board to move fast on the issue and for Coach Hampton to bring his ideas to the table so the kids can begin benefiting from whatever it is that they may do.

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

Preparing Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
Ashe County, NC
Education
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Middle School#The New School#High School#Elementary School#Virtual School#New Middle School Updates#Upcoming#Trailoct
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ashley Furniture to close local manufacturing facility

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Ashley Furniture Industries will permanently shut down a manufacturing facility in Statesville next month, according to a notice filed with state officials. The move will impact 111 workers at the facility at 607 Meacham Road in Statesville, the company says in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining...
STATESVILLE, NC
WJHL

Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
yadkinripple.com

Fall happenings in the Yadkin Valley

Into the Carter Falls pumpkin patch go several folks looking for the perfect vegetable to cook, carve or decorate during the 2021 pumpkin patch on the O’Steen farm. Glasses awaiting wine at the 2019 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Visitors make their way through the maze at the Alpha and...
HAMPTONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wccbcharlotte.com

First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old last seen at a home in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old last seen in Alexander County. Deputies are asking for help finding Isaiah Jack Evans, who was last seen at a home on Moss Drive in Taylorsville. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Evans is believed to either have dementia or another cognitive disability.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers Identify Victim After Car Found In Catawba County Creek

HICKORY, N.C. — A man who died after his vehicle overturned in a creek has been identified. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. they responded to a vehicle in a creek on 24th Street Place Northeast. When they arrived they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged. The Jeep was in an area where the road had previously washed out.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WILMINGTON, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
428
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy