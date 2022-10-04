Read full article on original website
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend
I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years
A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing its doors this month. It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close its doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.
Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl
There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show
The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
Paula Poundstone Performs at The Bardavon on February 25th; Enter to Win Tickets
Paula Poundstone is coming to The Bardavon on February 25th, 2023! Her 2023 live stand-up comedy tour will be her funniest yet! You will not want to miss out on a night of laughs with this master of wits, so keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival
For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
Rescheduled Poughkeepsie Car Show Veterans Benefit This Weekend
Rescheduled 1st Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser is on for this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Poughkeepsie, NY. MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.
West Point Celebrates Successful Basic Training With Huge Country Star
A very popular country singer featured the beautiful location on an amazing special. It's now becoming a common thing, but there's still is a ton of excitement when you hear a huge star is in the Hudson Valley. I am a huge country music fan and one of the best things about country artists is their big heart and how they give back to local communities. Michael Ray is a very well-known country star and he's had big hits like 'Think a Little Less', 'Kiss You in the Morning', 'Whiskey and Rain' and more, but he was recently in the Hudson Valley getting a different kind of attention for some incredible work.
Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022
Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate. Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
