CNN — October's full moon is just around the corner and serves as a reminder: the eerie season is fast approaching. On Sunday, October 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, a full moon will reach its peak illumination, the US Naval Observatory's Astronomical Applications Department said. But the moon will still be below the horizon — you'll need to wait until sunset to fully relish the hunter's moon and its ghostly glow.

