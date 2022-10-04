ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New supercontinent Amasia may form in about 300 million years

CNN — The world may have a new supercontinent within 200 million to 300 million years as the Pacific Ocean shrinks and closes. Researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China used a supercomputer to model the evolution of Earth's tectonic plates and the formation of a future supercontinent. The journal National Science Review published their findings on September 28.
Watch the hunter's moon rise in the sky this weekend

CNN — October's full moon is just around the corner and serves as a reminder: the eerie season is fast approaching. On Sunday, October 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, a full moon will reach its peak illumination, the US Naval Observatory's Astronomical Applications Department said. But the moon will still be below the horizon — you'll need to wait until sunset to fully relish the hunter's moon and its ghostly glow.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
