Pineywoods Outreach Center Open For Special School Break Hours
October 5, 2022 - The Pineywoods Outreach Center will be open during the day on Monday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 12 from 10am - 2pm for all school aged children in the Shelby County area. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Marquita at 936-657-0037.
46th ET Poultry Festival Officially Open; Queen Hall Cuts Feathers
October 6, 2022 - (Photo Album - Sponsored by Focused Care At Center) - The 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is officially up and running with the opening ceremonies sponsored by Focused Care of Center. Josh Payne, Festival Chair, welcomed everyone to the Frances Oates Stage under the "Big Tent" and introduced ceremony participants.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nacogdoches Now Open
October 5, 2022 - The Nacogdoches Service Center is now open and appointments are encouraged. Our staff will also continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Contact us at 936-564-5891, ext 2 to make an in-person or phone appointment. Please visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the...
Timpson VFD September Activity Report
Controlled burn - 1 Auto Crash with injuries - 2 Timpson Volunteer Fire Department continues to accept applications for new members seeking to join the department and help your community. TVFD can also be located on facebook by clicking this link.
Drivers in Center Encouraged to Use Caution; Loose Cattle on Roadway
October 6, 2022 - Law enforcement officials are currently working to corral several head of cattle that became loose on Center streets when a truck lost its load. The incident where they were lost was at the intersection of Nacogdoches Street and Hurst Street, and cattle are currently known to be in the vicinity of General Shelters, Tractor Supply Company, Ihlo Sales, and Brookshire Brothers Parking lot.
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 7
October 7, 2022 - Week 7 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Drivers Must Be Aware of Pedestrians as Days Get Shorter
October 5, 2022 – Pedestrian traffic deaths increase in Texas during fall and winter months. It will be more challenging to see pedestrians as days get shorter during the fall and winter months. That’s why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign is kicking off National Pedestrian Safety Month today, reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other.
Shelbyville JV Game Cancellation; Junior High Still to Play
October 5, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon JV football game has been cancelled for this Thursday, October 5, 2022 against Garrison. Junior High 7th grade will start at 5pm and 8th grade will follow.
Dragons Fall at Home to Bulldogs 64-34 Now 1-1 in Conference
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity football team fell at home to the Garrison Bulldogs (5-2) by a 64-34 score during a District 11 2A-1 game. The Dragons are now 1-1 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs gained the first lead when junior quarterback Brayden Davidson hit junior receiver Ja’Christopher...
