October 6, 2022 - Law enforcement officials are currently working to corral several head of cattle that became loose on Center streets when a truck lost its load. The incident where they were lost was at the intersection of Nacogdoches Street and Hurst Street, and cattle are currently known to be in the vicinity of General Shelters, Tractor Supply Company, Ihlo Sales, and Brookshire Brothers Parking lot.

CENTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO