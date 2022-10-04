Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Laurel to rename two of its fire stations after Jones and Owens
The City of Laurel is renaming two of its fire stations in honor of two local residents who contributed to the community. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the late Laurel Councilman Manuel Jones and longtime laurel educator Dr. Eugene Owens.
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
WTOK-TV
MS Realtor Convention comes to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This was the first time the Mississippi Realtors Association hosted the convention in Meridian. These realtors were able to come together to learn, grow, and have a little fun while they were here. The President of the association didn’t really know what the city had to offer but was simply excited about what all it had to offer.
WTOK-TV
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
wtva.com
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
WTOK-TV
New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week. An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
WTOK-TV
Meridian High School honors Hispanic Heritage Month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School Science Club decided to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing some Hispanic flavors and sounds to the Meridian High School Campus. Students gathered around highlighting some of their favorite parts of the Hispanic culture. Enjoying some delicious drinks and food while also...
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WTOK-TV
Clarkdale module classrooms arrive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Attendance Center has not been back to normal operations ever since tornados tore through the Clarkdale community. The school building itself suffered some severe damage, and this week, some temporary replacement classrooms were brought in. There are going to be six full-size modules placed...
WDAM-TV
Fast Fiber Internet expansion set for Jasper, Smith counties
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has recently been awarded funds to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Jasper and Smith counties in Central Mississippi. An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is set for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical gigabit speeds and home phone services to portions of the Smith and Jasper communities.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Gas prices are back on the rise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Well, gas prices were beginning to come back down, but after a decision made by OPEC to cut over 2 million barrels of oil a day, the prices have begun to spike again. This decision has already made an impact here, locally, and across the nation. People...
Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman
A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary. Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Rotary Club donates thousands of dollars to local organizations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Rotary Club donated several thousand dollars to charitable organizations. Groups like the Meridian Symphony, the Meridian Museum of Art and the Quitman Food Pantry were able to receive a donation, and all of that is thanks to a large fundraiser that the Rotary Club puts on every year.
WDAM-TV
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence. During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
