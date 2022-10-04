ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate back in custody

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate who went missing last month is back in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Matthew Hurich was arrested last week. Hurich disappeared on September 22, when he left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha with Clifford Brown. Brown turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two

An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
kmaland.com

Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska

Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE

