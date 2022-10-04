Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
klin.com
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
doniphanherald.com
The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty
He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha. He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
KETV.com
130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate who went missing last month is back in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Matthew Hurich was arrested last week. Hurich disappeared on September 22, when he left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha with Clifford Brown. Brown turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26.
klkntv.com
LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
KETV.com
City alleges juror misconduct, challenges verdict in favor of former Omaha police captain
OMAHA, Neb. — In afederal court filing, the city of Omaha and Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer allege juror misconduct took place during the civil trial that resulted in a $700,000 award to former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. A federal jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who sued, arguing she...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
klkntv.com
Police continue search for woman involved in downtown Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police were still searching Thursday for a woman who is thought to have stabbed a 16-year-old near 11th and O Streets. The stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman yelled a racial slur at two men who were arguing with another female.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
kmaland.com
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 2