ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy