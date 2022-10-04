ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Juan Carlos Porras drubs Democratic opponent in post-Primary fundraising rush for HD 119

Democrat Gabriel Gonzalez’s exclusively grassroots fundraising has him at a significant cash disadvantage. Republican Juan Carlos Porras and his Democratic opponent in House District 119, Gabriel Gonzalez, have applied very different approaches to fundraising. Judging from his haul in the month since the Primary Election, Porras’ method appears more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough

Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state

'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian

Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate

‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 10.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn will be taking tomorrow off, a brief hiatus as Peter celebrates Ella Joyce’s birthday. Don’t worry; the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thank you for your support, and please, stay safe this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian

The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Cities push back against Legislature’s environmental policy preemptions

'The need to act to mitigate climate change is both real and urgent.'. Conservative state Legislatures putting the kibosh on progressive municipal measures became a part of American political life in the past decade, and it extends to preempting environmental and climate-related policies sought by local governments, governments often quite literally on the front lines of the issue.
FLORIDA STATE

