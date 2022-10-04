Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Porras drubs Democratic opponent in post-Primary fundraising rush for HD 119
Democrat Gabriel Gonzalez’s exclusively grassroots fundraising has him at a significant cash disadvantage. Republican Juan Carlos Porras and his Democratic opponent in House District 119, Gabriel Gonzalez, have applied very different approaches to fundraising. Judging from his haul in the month since the Primary Election, Porras’ method appears more effective.
floridapolitics.com
New Democratic headquarters opening in Broward County to spur voter turnout
The center is sponsored by Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Dolphin Democrats. Democrats at the top of the ticket for the General Election next month are coming to Broward County to open a center aiming to unleash Broward County’s demographic might at the ballot box. U.S. Rep. Val...
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough
Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state
'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
floridapolitics.com
Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian
Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Annette Taddeo in ‘statistical tie’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27
Pollsters say the race is a toss-up. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is in a “statistical tie” with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, new internal polling figures released Thursday show. Sarasota-based...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially put a freeze on those funds, halting the money from being distributed. The budget signed by DeSantis authorizing the Local Support Grants states “the Executive Office of the...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort. Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the...
floridapolitics.com
Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon
A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis broadcast unity, cooperation during Hurricane Ian recovery
'I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished.'. President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, frequent political foes, locked hands outside Fisherman’s Wharf and discussed response to Hurricane Ian. The First Ladies for the nation and state stood alongside the national...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate
‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn will be taking tomorrow off, a brief hiatus as Peter celebrates Ella Joyce’s birthday. Don’t worry; the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thank you for your support, and please, stay safe this weekend.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian
The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Democrats dog Gov. DeSantis for ‘insurrectionist’ interview
DeSantis told the reporter 'regime media' wanted Ian to hit Tampa directly. The Florida Democratic Party is speaking out in the wake of an exclusive interview between Gov. Ron DeSantis and a conservative publisher. DeSantis spoke this week to Brendan Leslie of Florida’s Voice, a four-minute conversation denounced by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
With damage at Lee election offices and sites, Gov. DeSantis evaluates accommodations
‘Loss of or structural damage to our offices, early voting sites and Election Day polling locations is evident.’. While local election offices look to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis says citizens in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian will be able to vote in the upcoming Midterm Election. The Category 4...
floridapolitics.com
‘Just heartbreaking’: SW Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian
Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables. By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team
Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
floridapolitics.com
Cities push back against Legislature’s environmental policy preemptions
'The need to act to mitigate climate change is both real and urgent.'. Conservative state Legislatures putting the kibosh on progressive municipal measures became a part of American political life in the past decade, and it extends to preempting environmental and climate-related policies sought by local governments, governments often quite literally on the front lines of the issue.
Comments / 0